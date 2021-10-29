AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. X. Bascon, Swampscott 118 830 11
2. J. Guy, St. John’s 94 718 8
3. M. Nadworny, Masco 96 705 11
4. H. Wright, Ipswich 84 609 3
5. A. Sullivan, Beverly 64 584 8
6. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 83 575 3
7. C. Domoracki, Ham-Wen 105 555 12
8. J. Irvine, Beverly 80 504 3
9. S. Nadworny, Masco 71 454 6
10. G. Percy, Marblehead 62 428 4
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. J. Perry, St. John’s 80-133 1,462 22
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 101-182 1,343 18
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 85-117 1,207 14
4. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 57-92 983 13
5. S. Woods, Fenwick 70-102 944 13
6. T. Voisine, Danvers 41-795 770 5
7. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 46-90 730 6
8. M. Richardson, Masco 45-81 730 6
9. H. Weidman, Pingree 49-57 607 14
10. P. Heim, Beverly 38-73 595 6
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. J. Delaney, St. John’s 33 601 11
2. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 24 566 7
3. S. Patrick, St. John’s 26 538 5
4. J. Romans, Fenwick 38 532 8
5. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 23 472 8
6. D. Barrett, Peabody 27 460 8
7. E. Burns, Swamspcott 19 427 7
8. J. Doody, Marblehead 19 398 5
9. C. Cronin, Marblehead 32 380 3
10. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 27 375 3
BY THE NUMBERS
3,811: Total number of offensive plays run by the 13 teams in The Salem News coverage area through seven weeks of play. Of those, 62.3 percent have been runs (2,376) as compared to 1,435 pass attempts. All but one team — Peabody — has run the ball more than they’ve thrown it. A look below at the breakdown per team, with percentage of running plays, total runs and pass attempts:
Team Run Pct. Runs PA
Ipswich 78.2% 230 64
Beverly 76.6% 239 73
Masconomet 75.5% 250 81
Ham-Wenham 73.4% 207 75
Danvers 67.4% 205 99
Pingree 62.1% 123 71
Essex Tech 58.3% 186 133
Marblehead 56.2% 154 120
St. John’s 55.8% 192 152
Salem 55.2% 155 126
Swampscott 54.8% 142 117
Bp. Fenwick 50.5% 153 150
Peabody 44.6% 140 174
GAMES TO WATCH
Hamilton-Wenham (6-1) at North Reading (6-1) at North Reading High School, Friday at 5 p.m.: As two of four squads tied atop the Cape Ann League standings with similar records, this late afternoon clash should be a great one. The visiting Generals have really found their offensive firepower in October, having scored 124 points while allowing just 36. The host Hornets have been on a similar trajectory, scoring 118 points during that same time frame and allowing 44. Power vs. power in this one; it might be a case of which team has the ball last ends of with the victory.
Masconomet (6-1) at Swampscott (7-0) at Blocksidge Field, Friday at 7 p.m.: This one has the potential to be one of the most exciting contests of the season. The unbeaten hosts not only get their quarterback, middle linebacker and captain back in Cam O’Brien for this NEC Dunn clash of titans, but also have the area’s leading rusher in Xaviah Bascon and a boatload of receiving options. Masconomet counters with the Nadworny brothers out of the backfield and some of the biggest linemen in the conference. What’ll happen when push comes to shove in this one?
Salem (4-3) at Peabody (3-4) at Coley Lee Field, Friday at 7 p.m.: You’ve heard the old yarn ‘throw out the records when these teams meet’? Well, you can actually do that here, as the host Tanners are an overwhelming favorite despite their losing record, having won two straight and having seemingly righted the ship. Salem, after a four-game winning streak, has dropped two straight against NEC Baker foes and now must face the high powered Peabody passing attack. A Witches’ win on Halloween weekend isn’t out of the question, but they’ll need to play their best overall game of 2021 to do so.
Beverly (3-4) at Gloucester (1-6) at Newell Stadium, Saturday at 1 p.m.: Which Panther team will show up for this road tilt: the one that executes its Wing-T offense well and plays shutdown defense? Or the one that attempts arm tackles, allows too many yards after the initial hit and isn’t able to move the chains consistently? They certainly hope it’s the former against a Fishermen squad that has struggled both against the run and in surrendering points. They are 1-2 on their home turf, however, so Beverly must come ready to play for the full 48 minutes and take nothing for granted.
