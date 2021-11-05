AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. X. Bascon, Swampscott 137 980 15
2. J. Guy, St. John’s 94 719 8
3. M. Nadworny, Masco 96 705 11
4. H. Wright, Ipswich 99 681 3
5. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 97 676 3
6. A. Sullivan, Beverly 70 658 9
7. C. Domoracki, Ham-Wen 124 646 13
8. J. Irvine, Beverly 89 548 5
9. S. Nadworny, Masco 76 464 6
10. G. Percy, Marblehead 69 452 4
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. J. Perry, St. John’s 93-156 1,694 25
2. S. Lynch, Peabody 115-203 1,536 20
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 102-139 1,445 16
4. S. Woods, Fenwick 90-132 1,193 16
5. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 66-108 1,113 14
6. M. Richardson, Masco 57-107 856 7
7. T. Voisine, Danvers 43-105 793 5
8. H. Weidman, Pingree 58-72 783 17
9. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 46-90 730 6
10. P. Heim, Beverly 42-79 696 8
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. J. Delaney, St. John’s 36 673 11
2. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 31 636 8
3. J. Romans, Fenwick 44 612 10
4. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 28 589 10
5. S. Patrick, St. John’s 31 581 6
6. D. Barrett, Peabody 31 517 8
7. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 28 494 5
8. C. Cronin, Marblehead 41 483 4
9. J. Doody, Marblehead 21 460 5
10. C. Colby, Pingree 23 456 5
BY THE NUMBERS
170: Number of touchdown passes thrown by quarterbacks in The Salem News coverage area this fall. Of our 13 area teams, seven have at least 10 touchdown passes on the season — St. John’s Prep (28), Bishop Fenwick (20), Peabody (20), Pingree (19), Marblehead (17), Swampscott (16) and Essex Tech (13) — as the air happy trend for high school football programs continues to shine. In comparison, there have been 217 rushing touchdowns on the North Shore thus far.
GAMES TO WATCH
Wayland (4-4) at Danvers (3-5) at Morse Field, Friday at 7 p.m.: The Falcons may not have had a winning record in the regular season, but a worthy strength of schedule not only garnered them a spot in the playoffs, but a home game to boot. Now they welcome Wayland, a team that’s faced their shares of ups and downs this fall as well. Danvers will want to set the tone early and often in this one, whether it be with a strong run game like we’ve seen so often, or a smash mouth defensive effort. It’s a new season for the Falcons and they’re certainly capable of making the most of it.
Walpole (5-3) at Masconomet (6-2) at Bunker Stadium, Friday at 6 p.m.: The Chieftains strung together a fine regular season, with their only losses coming to unbeaten NEC powers Marblehead and Swampscott. Walpole comes in sporting a stingy defense, having allowed 12 points or fewer in each of its last seven games, including two shutouts. Should leading running back Mat Nadworny return to action for Masco, they’ll have an immediate boost against that capable Walpole D. Playing in front of a home crowd certainly doesn’t hurt, either.
Shrewsbury (4-4) at St. John’s Prep (6-2) at Cronin Memorial Stadium, Friday at 6 p.m.: Which Eagles team will show up? The one that ripped off five straight wins to open the season while scoring at least 39 points in each one? Or the group that admittedly faced its struggles down the regular season stretch, falling to both Catholic Memorial and St. John’s Shrewsbury? There’s no questioning SJP’s talent and depth and they’ll want to use every bit of it in their Division 1 playoff opener against a solid Shrewsbury squad.
Ipswich (0-8) at Essex Tech (3-5), Friday at 4 p.m.: Following an 0-5 stretch in the middle of the season, the host Hawks have reeled off two straight wins in impressive fashion. While Ipswich is still searching for its first victory, they’ve undoubtedly shown signs of improvement as the season’s rolled on. It’s not a playoff tilt, but both squads should come to play in what has the makings of a very competitive, evenly matched bout.
