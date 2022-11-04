AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. H. Wright, Ipswich 121 801 8
2. D. Ozuna, Salem 109 645 8
3. W. Shannon, Masco 97 629 6
4. M. Pinto, Beverly 97 571 4
5. M. McGowan, Ipswich 92 567 3
6. J. Codispoti, Swampscott 108 551 5
7. C. Browne, St. John’s 76 466 7
8. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 86 436 5
9. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 90 434 7
10. M. Theriault, Pingree 60 424 6
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 116-168 1,691 22
2. B. Leaman, Fenwick 118-195 1,620 13
3. M. O’Neill, Marblehead 109-154 1,481 16
4. H. Weidman, Pingree 71-113 1,291 17
5. Z. Ryan, Swampscott 94-156 1,097 10
6. C. Grimes, Salem 76-126 929 12
7. T. Voisine, Danvers 66-153 862 9
8. M. Richardson, Masco 71-136 792 9
9. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 47-92 618 8
10. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 38-82 563 9
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. E. Batista, Peabody 38 634 9
2. C. Beechin, Fenwick 35 577 6
3. C. Colby, Pingree 19 517 7
4. C. Cronin, Marblehead 26 494 5
5. E. Burns, Swampscott 30 451 3
6. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 29 429 7
7. D. Barrett, Peabody 30 400 8
8. O. Barrett, Masco 28 377 6
9. J. Aguero, St. John’s 26 376 6
10. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 25 373 3
BY THE NUMBERS
55.6: The current average completion percentage for all 13 starting quarterbacks in The Salem News coverage area. For comparison purposes, the current average for NFL quarterbacks is 65.2%, tied for the highest in league history and up five percentage points from a decade ago. Here’s a look at the top quarterbacks in the area when it comes to completion percentage:
Miles O’Neill, Marblehead (109-for-154; 71 percent)
Shea Lynch, Peabody (116-for-168; 69 percent)
Hudson Weidman, Pingree (71-for-113; 63 percent)
Bryce Leaman, Bishop Fenwick (118-for-195; 61 percent)
Corey Grimes, Salem (76-for-126; 60 percent)
Zack Ryan, Swampscott (94-for-156; 60 percent)
GAMES TO WATCH
Bishop Feehan (4-3) at Peabody (8-0) Friday, 7 p.m.: Seeded No. 3 in Division 2, the Tanners will open the postseason against a Feehan squad that certainly won’t go down easy. The Shamrocks handed Bishop Fenwick its only loss two weeks ago, while displaying their offensive capabilities in a ridiculous 65-18 drubbing of Arlington Catholic earlier this fall. But Peabody is a different animal, quarterback Shea Lynch is a different animal, and the hosts want nothing more than to start off the playoffs with a statement win.
Whitman-Hanson (4-4) at Marblehead (6-1) Friday, 7 p.m.: Quarterback Miles O’Neill has been terrific and the Magicians have numerous skill players capable of breaking off big plays. That alone helped them string together another successful regular season campaign, but it’s playoff time now and every opponent Marblehead sees will be out for blood. Their hopeful run in Division 3 begins against a Whitman-Hanson team that unquestionably has talent. It appears Marblehead still has another gear to hit — and now’s the perfect time to prove it.
Swampscott (3-5) at Hudson (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The two-time defending Division 5 Super Bowl champion Big Blue snuck into the playoffs as the No. 16 seed. Their reward? A road matchup with top-seeded and unbeaten Hudson. Swampscott may not be the same well-oiled machine they were in recent years, but the squad still boasts talent at the skill positions and competes extremely hard defensively. With absolutely nothing to lose, who’s to say they can’t pull off the upset?
Pingree (5-1) at St. Paul’s (5-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.: These two squads have built up quite the rivalry, competing at least once per season over the last four campaigns. That includes a bowl game clash in 2018 that saw St. Paul’s come out on top, 16-6. This year, the two 1-loss teams will battle for a victory that could make or break their respective chances at earning another bowl game appearance. St. Paul’s only loss comes to Proctor, a team that Pingree defeated, while the Highlanders’ single setback came on the road at Canterbury.
