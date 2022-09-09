AREA LEADERS
RushingPlayer, School Att Yards TD
1. H. Wright, Ipswich 141 931 6
2. C. Browne, St. John’s 120 857 7
3. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 138 644 9
4. C. Cronin, Marblehead 87 591 6
5. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 110 571 7
6. H. Weidman, Pingree 73 565 7
7. S. Nadworny, Masco 90 496 7
8. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 78 467 5
9. M. Richardson, Mascco 65 451 5
10. F. Morales, Pingree 38 417 2
PassingPlayer, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 172-275 2,311 32
2. T. Voisine, Danvers 68-155 1,147 9
3. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 63-111 1,074 12
4. H. Weidman, Pingree 73-100 1,001 20
5. M. Richardson, Masco 73-142 977 9
6. C. Grimes, Salem 62-94 832 6
7. J. Ertel, Ham-Wenham 52-89 796 5
8. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 46-90 730 6
9. B. Leaman, Fenwick 29-47 393 4
10. Z. Ryan, Swampscott 18-24 157 2
ReceivingPlayer, School Rec Yards TD
1. C. Cronin, Marblehead 71 1,049 11
2. S. Patrick, St. John’s 51 915 10
3. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 44 828 14
4. J. Dooley, Peabody 35 730 10
5. C. Colby, Pingree 32 661 9
6. E. Burns, Swampscott 33 659 8
7. E. Batista, Peabody 44 649 10
8. D. Barrett, Peabody 41 639 10
9. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 39 620 7
10. C. Beechin, Fenwick 37 449 2
BY THE NUMBERS
9-1: The best opening day record by one of our local teams over the last decade. Actually, three teams hold that mark, with St. John’s Prep having won an area-best eight consecutive openers. Below are the opening day records of the 15 teams that make up The Salem News and Gloucester Times coverage areas in the last 10 years:
School Name W-L
St. John’s Prep 9-1
Bishop Fenwick 9-1
Marblehead 9-1
Danvers 7-3
Pingree 7-2 &
Essex Tech 6-4
Swampscott 6-4
Gloucester 6-4
Beverly 5-5
Manch-Essex 5-5 #
Ipswich 4-6 #
Peabody 4-6
Salem 3-7
Ham-Wenham 3-7
Masconomet 2-8
& Did not play in ‘Fall 2’ season of 2021
# Not including Thursday’s 2022 opener
GAMES TO WATCH
Salem (0-0) at Chelsea (0-0) Friday at Chelsea Stadium, 6 p.m.: Coming off of their first winning season since 2017, what can the Witches do to build off of this fall? Tonight’s opener should tell us a lot. For starters, they’d like to end a three-season losing streak in season openers. Secondly, they’d like to return the favor to the Red Devils, who came into Bertram Field and upset the hosts a year ago (24-19). Salem’s first half schedule is favorable, and starting the season off with a victory should be huge for team confidence.
Marshfield (0-0) at St. John’s Prep (0-0) Friday at Glatz Field in Danvers, 6:30 p.m.: There will be a lot of eyes on this one — not to mention a few whose favorite college football team resides in Athens, Georgia — as Joenel Augero returns for his first game in a Prep uniform since his freshman year, when he started in the secondary for the Super Bowl champs. The Eagles certainly have some question marks (Who’ll step up at linebacker? What about new QB Aidan Driscoll?), and the Rams should again give them an excellent opening night test.
Tewksbury (0-0) at Danvers (0-0) Friday at Deering Stadium, 6:30 p.m.: A new spread out offense, some new assistant coaches who’ll help decide which plays are called, and some veteran three-year starters who should be coming into their own. Will it add up to a second straight opening night victory for the Falcons against Tewksbury, generally one of the premier programs in northeastern Massachusetts? Look for a physical clash played primarily between the 20’s.
Norton (0-0) at Bishop Fenwick (0-0) Saturday at Donaldson Field, 1 p.m.: An extremely rare Saturday home game for the Crusaders — the first any of their current players have taken part in — has them welcoming in a strong Lancers program for a non-league opener. In the same playoff division (5) as Fenwick, Norton lost to North Reading in the Round of 8 a year ago, while Fenwick reached the state semifinals. Eager to see what new senior QB Bryce Leaman can do in running Fenwick’s high octane offense.
