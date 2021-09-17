FOOTBALL FRIDAY
LEADERS
Rushing
Player’s Name Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Guy, St. John’s 28 185 3
2. A. Sullivan, Beverly 5 93 2
3. M. Richardson, Masco 8 65 1
4. H. Wright, Ipswich 12 77 0
5. J. Irvine, Beverly 10 75 0
6. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 4 70 1
7. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 10 65 1
T8. M. Nordin, Ham-Wen 7 61 1
T8. M. Nadworny, Masco 11 61 2
T10. C. Domoracki, Ham-Wen 15 59 0
T10. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 9 59 0
PASSING
Player’s Name Comp. Att. Yds. TD
1. J. Perry, St. John’s 20 31 294 3
2. T. Voisine, Danvers 10 13 270 2
3. S. Lynch, Peabody 12 22 254 4
4. C. O’Brien, Swamp. 7 19 195 2
5. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 6 14 179 2
6. S. Woods, Fenwick 10 11 164 3
7. J. Robertson, Marb. 15 19 160 3
8. M. Richardson, Masco 6 14 133 2
9. M. Ready, Salem 9 18 107 2
10. P. Heim, Beverly 5 8 81 1
RECEIVING
Player’s Name Rec. Yds. TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 6 189 4
2. D. Barrett, Peabody 5 186 3
3. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 6 105 1
4. S. Patrick, St. John’s 7 126 0
5. C. Faraca, Fenwick 5 103 2
6. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 5 96 1
7. J. Delaney, St. John’s 5 72 1
8. O. Barrett, Masco 4 65 1
T9. E. Burns, Swamp. 3 53 1
T9. C. Ferragamo, Swamp2:53 0
BY THE NUMBERS1,974: Number of yards that quarterbacks in The Salem News coverage area threw for last week, the most ever during an opening weekend of a season locally. Fourteen different players took snaps, accounting for an excellent 63 percent completion rate (124-for-197) and a combined 27 touchdown passes. They also spread the ball around to an eye-popping 61 different receivers.
GAMES TO WATCHDanvers (1-0) at Haverhill (0-1) tonight at Haverhill Stadium, 5 p.m.: The Falcons surprised some veteran North Shore football watchers in their opener by going up to Tewksbury and toppling the hosts with a strong passing attack behind QB Travis Voisine and balanced ground game. Now they’ll hit the road for Merrimack Valley League territory again to face a Hillies squad that starts a freshman quarterback and four sophomore linemen. Establish themselves early on and keeping the pedal to the proverbial metal will go a long way towards sending the Blue-and-White home with a second victory in as many tries.
Masconomet (1-0) at Peabody (1-0) tonight at Coley Lee Field, 7 p.m.: An early season treat for Northeastern Conference football fans as two programs with an eye on larger success this season clash in the league opener for both. Host Peabody went away from tradition and fired four touchdown passes on opening night, thanks to strong armed QB Shea Lynch. Masconomet balanced a terrific defensive effort and timely scores to take down host Newburyport a week ago. Which style will prevail in this one?
Lynn English (0-1) at Swampscott (1-0) tonight at Blocksidge Field, 7 p.m.: After a year off from playing each other because of the pandemic, the host Big Blue and visiting Bulldogs revisit their long rivalry in the sixth annual Jeff Blydell Cup. English has won four straight in the series, so Swampscott has plenty of incentive. That, coupled with the fact that their opening win over Leicester (29-26) last week saw some sloppy defense in the fourth quarter, and you can be sure the home team will be focused on playing a complete 48-minute contest.
Central Catholic (1-0) at St. John’s Prep (1-0) Saturday at Glatz Field, 1 p.m.: The state’s most anticipated high school gridiron battle takes place in Danvers this weekend as two high powered offenses with defenses that will be looking to clamp down more so than a week ago collide. Both the host Eagles and visiting Raiders have Division 1 state title aspirations, and this could mark the first of two potential clashes. Whichever team can establish its defense figures to come out on top in the end.
Don’t forget to follow all the weekend action on Twitter @salemnewssports as well as our individual accounts from various games: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN and @JeanDePlacidoSN