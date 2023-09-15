AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. C. LaGrassa, St. John’s 20 187 3
2. J. Gilbert, Essex Tech 20 161 1
3. L. Harrington, Ipswich 16 122 2
4. H. Beuttler, Swampscott 13 118 1
5. A. Silva, Peabody 12 98 2
6. D. Ozuna, Salem 4 88 1
7. D. Alberti, Salem 19 87 0
8. S. Field, Salem 4 65 0
9. C. Collins, Ham-Wenham 14 53 0
10. O. Shanbar, Danvers 12 52 0
PassingPlayer, School PC-PA Yards TD 1. D. Robillard, St. John’s 12-17 227 2
2. C. Grimes, Salem 6-8 182 3
3. J. Spear, Swampscott 12-22 181 0
4. B. Kessel, Beverly 7-12 144 2
5. A. Prasad, Masconomet 7-14 134 2
6. L. Maglione, Peabody 7-11 129 3
7. C. Wales, Marblehead 11-23 80 0
8. T. Voisine, Danvers 7-16 78 1
9. H. Stinson, Ham-Wenham 9-17 70 2
10. J. Casinelli-Tarasuik, Essex Tech 6-15 42 0
ReceivingPlayer, School Rec Yards TD 1. S. Nadworny, Sampscott 7 115 0
2. D. Conant, Beverly 2 78 1
3. Q. Rocco Ryan 2 72 1
4. R. Engel, Masconomet 4 68 1
5. E. Batista, Peabody 3 66 2
6. P. Scala, St. John’s 2 62 0
7. D. Aliberti, St. John’s 1 61 0
8. K. Bruch, Bp. Fenwick 4 55 1
9. M. McSweeney, St. John’s 2 51 1
10. L. Abboud, Salem 1 45 1
BY THE NUMBERS
4: The number of local teams in The Salem News coverage area to secure a season opening night win last weekend: Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, Salem, and St. John’s Prep. Swampscott picked up a rare tie, while our other seven squads (minus Pingree, which hasn’t started yet) all came out on the losing side.
GAMES TO WATCH
Beverly (0-1) at North Andover (0-0) Friday at Walsh Stadium, 6 p.m.: The Scarlet Knights open their season at home against a Panthers team that did some nice things in last week’s game against Haverhill, but still weren’t able to come up with the win. Quarterback Brian Kessel turned in a solid outing overall, completing 58 percent of his passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Can Beverly continue to move the chains offensively against a strong North Andover team that’s eager to kick their season off with a bang?
Danvers (1-0) at Salem (1-0) Friday at Bertram Field, 6:30 p.m.: Perhaps the matchup of the week here on the North Shore, the Falcons will look to build off an encouraging defensive performance against Tewksbury while the Witches hope to clean up some special teams woes while remaining unbeaten. Salem looked mighty impressive on both sides of the ball last week, wracking up 51 points before halftime in a rout of Arlington. But Danvers will certainly pose different challenges a great conference rivalry matchup here in Week 2.
Bishop Fenwick (1-0) at Arlington Catholic (0-1) Friday in Arlington, 7 p.m.: Not many people picked the Crusaders to beat Marblehead last week, but that’s exactly what they did, battling back from an early deficit to steal one on the road. Questions surrounding Fenwick’s drive and commitment to winning in light of the MIAA state tournament ban can be put to bed after that opening night performance. Quarterback Bryce Leaman and Co. will look to ride the momentum into Arlington Catholic, a team they’ve throttled in four of the past five years.
Central Catholic (0-1) at St. John’s Prep (1-0) Saturday at Cronin Memorial Stadium, 1:30 p.m.: Always a high level, entertaining rivalry matchup, this year’s bout in Danvers should be no different. The Raiders will be eager to pick up their first win after falling short against powerhouse Springfield Central a week ago, while St. John’s will aim for a more complete performance after surrendering 20 third quarter points to Marshfield in last week’s eventual win. Eagles’ quarterback Deacon Robillard attempted 17 passes in Week 1 and was efficient in doing so, while Cam LaGrassa shined out of the backfield. Is their high powered offense enough to run away from Central? Stay tuned.
