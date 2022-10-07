AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, Team Att. Yards TD
1. H. Wright, Ipswich 52 369 3
2. W. Shannon, Masco 36 361 3
3. D. Ozuna, Salem 51 356 4
4. M. McGowan, Ipswich 46 272 3
5. D. Aliberti, St. John’s 34 265 3
6. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 50 250 6
7. J. Codispoti, Swamp 53 243 2
8. M. Pinto, Beverly 61 237 1
9. M. Theriault, Pingree 24 208 1
10. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 29 188 5
Passing
Player, Team PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 62-90 933 14
2. M. O’Neill, Marble 67-97 837 9
3. B. Leaman, Fenwick 46-82 771 6
4. Z. Ryan, Swamp 55-86 535 5
5. C. Grimes, Salem 35-54 509 1
6. M. Richardson, Masco 42-67 486 7
7. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 32-63 477 7
8. T. Voisine, Danvers 40-95 466 5
9. J. Ertel, Ham-Wen 32-63 431 4
10. H. Weidman, Pin 26-42 383 7
Receiving
Player, Team Rec. Yards TD
1. E. Batista, Peabody 19 355 5
2. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 17 286 3
3. C. Cronin, Marblehead 15 272 3
4. D. Barrett, Peabody 23 258 5
5. E. Burns, Swampscott 17 233 2
6. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 13 211 4
7. O. Barrett, Masco 15 207 4
8. M. Sopp, Beverly 16 203 0
9. Q.R. Ryan, Salem 11 200 2
10. C. Colby, Pingree 7 188 3
Does not include Thursday’s Fenwick game
BY THE NUMBERS
806: Total number of yards of the 10 longest touchdowns in North Shore football for the month of September, listed below:
Yards Player, Team Type of TD
95 Joenel Aguero, St. John’s Punt return
89 Elijah Burns, Swamp KO return
88 Jayce Dooley, Pea Reception
80 Jesse Ofurie, St. John’s KO return
77 Luis Chinn, Salem INT return
77 Cooper Soolman, H-W KO return
75 Dylan Aliberti, St. John’s Run
75 Costa Beechin, Fen Reception
75 Aidan Breen, Fen Fumble return
75 Jesse Ofurie, St. John’s KO return
GAMES TO WATCH
Beverly (0-4) at Danvers (1-3) Friday at Deering Stadium, 6:30 p.m.: This is the very definition of a ‘something’s got to give’ contest between these age-old Northeastern Conference rivals. Beverly hasn’t started a season 0-5 since 2010 and will do anything in its power to avoid that scenario; the host Falcons, meanwhile, want to put a two-game losing streak behind them in their NEC Dunn opener. Can Danvers pass its way through the Panthers’ secondary to success, or will the Orange-and-Black pound their way towards victory via its running game?
Salem (4-0) at Saugus (0-4) Friday at Saugus Middle-High School Field, 6:30 p.m.: Running their record to 5-0 should be no problem for the Witches against the winless Sachems, right? After all, Saugus has scored just 20 points in four games and been shut out twice. But part of the reason for Salem’s great start has been that the team has taken nothing — and no opponent — for granted. There’s no chance they’ll be caught looking ahead to what figures to be a much sterner test next week at home against Masconomet; they’ll be focused on the task at hand.
Masconomet (2-2) at Marblehead (3-1) Friday at Piper Field, 6:30 p.m.: Is this perhaps the Chieftains’ best chance to finally knock off Marblehead? They’ve won two straight while putting up a combined 63 points — and could be getting All-State two-way end Tyler McMahon back this week, further boosting its offensive prowess. The host Magicians, however, won’t be happy after seeing their state-best 23-game winning streak ended in a blowout loss to Peabody last week. They’ll be playing not only get get back in the win column, but also for pride and to restore their dominance in the NEC Dunn.
Pingree (2-0) at Canterbury (2-0) Saturday at Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.: It’s an almost 4-hour bus ride down to Milford, Conn., where the Highlanders will meet the host Saints in a rematch of last year’s New England Prep School bowl championship (won by Pingree in OT). While the Saints have had a lot of turnover from a year ago, they’ve won their first two contests and have high hopes of pulling off a Saturday night upset. Pingree is rolling early on, however, and is a good bet to run its winning streak to 19 straight.