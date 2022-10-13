AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD 1. D. Ozuna, Salem 73 543 6
2. H. Wright, Ipswich 66 451 3
3. W. Shannon, Masco 46 389 3
4. J. Codispoti, Swampscott 70 378 4
5. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 68 357 7
6. D. Aliberti, St. John’s 40 318 4
7. M. McGowan, Ipswich 52 310 3
8. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 38 267 7
9. M. Pinto, Beverly 68 262 1
10. E. Johns, Marblehead 47 228 2
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD 1. S. Lynch, Peabody 78-118 1,195 15
2. M. O’Neill, Marb. 82-120 1,060 11
3. B. Leaman, Fenwick 60-103 927 8
4. Z. Ryan, Swam. 67-102 704 7
5. T. Voisine, Danvers 51-110 625 7
6. M. Richardson, Masco 54-96 608 7
7. C. Grimes, Salem 44-72 596 9
8. H. Weidman, Pingree 42-66 572 8
9. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 36-69 511 7
10. J. Ertel, Ham-Wen 37-82 453 4
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD 1. E. Batista, Peabody 26 463 6
2. C. Cronin, Marblehead 20 396 5
3. C. Colby, Pingree 12 332 4
4. C. Beechin, Fenwick 14 319 4
5. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 22 304 5
6. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 17 286 3
7. E. Burns, Swampscott 22 268 2
8. D. Barrett, Peabody 23 258 5
9. O. Barrett, Masco 18 241 4
10. P. Norton, Essex Tech 20 224 2
BY THE NUMBERS
11: Number of consecutive wins for Peabody, which now has the longest ongoing win streak in The Salem News coverage area. Marblehead had its 23-game run snapped in Week 4 to the Tanners, while Pingree saw its 18-game streak come to an end with last weekend’s 22-20 setback to Canterbury.
GAMES TO WATCH
Swampscott (3-2) at Danvers (2-3) at Deering Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: The Falcons are coming off a drubbing of rival Beverly and hope to use that strong performance as a stepping stone for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Swampscott is riding a two-game win streak, albeit against inferior opponents on paper (Saugus and Northeast Tech). Danvers’ Owen Gasinowski is coming off a monster, four-touchdown performance in his first game coming out of the backfield with regularity. Can the Big Blue slow him and the rest of the Falcons’ revamped offense down?
¢¢¢
Greater Lowell (2-3) at Essex Tech (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: It’s been an up and down season for the Hawks. But after a strong defensive performance in a win over Greater Lawrence last week, the squad hopes to build some momentum with another victory heading into the regular season home stretch. It appears this will be an even matchup, with both squads suffering losses to Manchester Essex and Shawsheen Tech this fall.
¢¢¢
St. John’s Prep (4-1) at Catholic Memorial (4-0) at O’Connor Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m.: Not only is this a conference rivalry game, but it’s a battle between two of the top teams in the state. The Eagles checked in at No. 7 in the latest MIAA Div. 1 Power Rankings, while CM sits at No. 9 in Div. 2 despite their unbeaten record. Both will likely elevate their seeds before the regular season is up. Expect an all out battle in Boston this weekend.
¢¢¢
Newburyport (3-2) at Hamilton-Wenham (2-3), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: A win against the Clippers would go a long way for Hamilton-Wenham, not just for their place in the CAL standings and MIAA Power Rankings, but for their overall confidence heading down the stretch. The Generals have struggled offensively this season (with the exception of a big win over Pentucket) and will look to turn things around against a strong opponent.
Don’t forget to follow all the weekend action on Twitter @salemnewssports as well as our individual accounts from various games: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN, @JeanDePlacidoSN, and @bscooper60.