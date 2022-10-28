AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, Team Att. Yards TDs
1. H. Wright, Ipswich 103 655 7
2. D. Ozuna, Salem 98 593 8
3. M. Pinto, Beverly 97 571 4
4. M. McGowan, Ipswich 84 547 3
5. J. Codispoti, Swampscott 97 528 5
6. W. Shannon, Masconomet 75 524 6
7. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 90 434 7
8. C. Browne, St. John’s 67 411 6
9. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 70 386 5
10. M. Theriault, Pingree 49 374 5
Passing
Player, Team PC-PA Yards TDs
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 102-149 1,527 20
2. B. Leaman, Fenwick 97-167 1,307 8
3. M. O’Neill, Marblehead 91-131 1,265 13
4. H. Weidman, Pingree 59-93 1,057 13
5. Z. Ryan, Swampscott 87-137 1,025 10
6. T. Voisine, Danvers 61-136 816 9
7. C. Grimes, Salem 65-106 802 10
8. M. Richardson, Masco 68-128 778 9
9. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 46-91 603 8
10. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 38-82 563 9
Receiving
Player, Team Rec. Yards TDs
1. E. Batista, Peabody 32 537 7
2. C. Cronin, Marblehead 22 429 5
3. C. Beechin, Fenwick 25 419 4
4. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 28 417 7
5. E. Burns, Swampscott 24 401 3
6. C. Colby, Pingree 15 394 5
7. D. Barrett, Peabody 28 375 8
8. O. Barrett, Masconomet 25 363 6
9. J. Aguero, St. John’s 25 353 5
10. J. OFurie, St. John’s 23 340 3
BY THE NUMBERS
106: Total number of points put up in the second quarter of games by Peabody High through seven games, the most for any area team in one quarter thus far. Here are the teams that have scored at least 50 combined points in a quarter so far this fall (all teams through 7 games except Marblehead, which has played 6 games, and Pingree, which has played 5)
Team Points Quarter
Peabody 106 2nd
St. John’s 77 3rd
St. John’s 75 1st
St. John’s 66 2nd
Danvers 63 2nd
Peabody 62 1st
Peabody 58 3rd
Marblehead 55 1st
Masconomet 55 4th
Salem 54 2nd
Masconomet 52 2nd
Bp. Fenwick 50 1st
Pingree 50 2nd
GAMES TO WATCH
Marblehead (5-1) at Danvers (3-4) Friday at Deering Stadium, 6:30 p.m.: After a bye week to rest up, get healthy and prepare for the upcoming Division 3 playoffs, the Magicians will look to run their winning streak to three games with their run/pass mix and stingy defense. But the Falcons are bound to be fired up — not just because they’ve lost 15 of their last 16 regular season contests against Marblehead, but also because a disputed call late in last week’s eventual OT setback at Masconomet went against them. Expect four hard fought quarters from the Falcons in a game that should be close.
Swampscott (3-4) at Masconomet (4-3) Friday at Bunker Stadium, 6:30 p.m.: Back-to-back setbacks have put the two-time Division 5 Super Bowl champion Big Blue on the verge of not qualifying for this year’s playoffs, so they need a win in Boxford in the worst way. The return to health of some of their linemen should help. The host Chieftains are trending in the opposite direction, having won two straight and are looking to nail down a Division 3 postseason berth.
Salem (5-2) at Peabody (7-0) Friday at Coley Lee Field, 7 p.m.: For decades, the Witches and Tanners met in their respective season openers and had some absolute classics, with Salem holding a slim 47-45-8 advantage after 100 games played. In this incarnation, the unbeaten Tanners will be looking to prevail for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings between the two and will be a heavy favorite to do so. If Salem has any hope of earning a Division 4 playoff berth, an upset in this one could rocket them up the charts.
Hamden Hall (4-1) at Pingree (4-1) Saturday at the Pingree turf field, 5 p.m.: After a pair of blowout wins, this showdown marks the first in a gauntlet of three tough contests for the Highlanders to close out the regular season. Hamden Hall, whose lone loss has been to unbeaten St. Paul’s (which hosts Pingree next weekend), has allowed just 45 points while scoring 129; the hosts have put up 163 points and given up just 63. This could wind up being a last-team-with-the-football-wins-it clash.