FALL 2 LEADERS
RUSHING
Player, School Att. Yds. TD
1. C. Huntley, Ipswich 10 110 0
2. C. Terry, Ipswich 11 90 1
3. G. Walker, Masco 14 77 0
4. R. Grenier, St. John’s 8 73 2
5. J. Roberston, Marb. 11 73 1
6. R. Schirippa, Essex Tech 15 67 1
7. G. Percy, Marblehead 14 63 1
8. J. Carmilia, Danvers 16 57 0
9. J. Jones, Beverly 14 53 0
10. M. LaPlante, St. John’s 11 53 0
PASSING
Player, School PC PA Yds. TD
1. J. Robertson, Marb. 20 26 188 1
2. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 14 26 185 1
3. M. Richardson, Masco 8 11 144 1
4. M. Nordin, Ham-Wen 9 20 141 1
5. D. McDermott, Danvers 9 20 90 0
RECEIVING
Player, School Rec. Yds. TD
1. R. Monahan, Ham-Wen 11 157 1
2. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 10 145 1
3. O. Keve, Beverly 3 71 1
4. C. Cronin, Marb. 8 70 0
5. J. Delaney, St. John’s 6 62 1
6. J. Carmilia, Danvers 6 61 0
7. N. Cantalupo, Masco 1 57 1
8. S. OFurie, St. John’s 4 53 1
9. J. Doody, Marblehead 4 51 0
10. J. Del Valle, Salem 10 50 0
Note: Statistics are based on players from the Salem News coverage area only.
BY THE NUMBERS
26,785 — Number of days since Peabody High defeated Marblehead in a varsity football game. That came on November 15, 1947, a 19-0 home triumph for the Tanners. The teams played for the next five years following that, then picked up their rivalry again in 2015 after a 63-year hiatus .... and each of those 10 games have results in wins for the Magicians.
GAMES TO WATCH
Swampscott (1-0) at Danvers (0-1) Friday at Morse Field, 5 p.m.: The Falcons were unable to get untracked offensively and, despite allowing just six points, were blanked in their opener last week. Swampscott had no such issues, putting up 41 points on Salem. Can the Big Blue dominate on both sides of the ball for a second straight week, or has Danvers made the needed offensive adjustments while still playing staunch defensively?
¢¢¢
Greater Lawrence (0-1) at Essex Tech (0-1) Friday at Hathorne, 5:30 p.m.: It’s been more than 10 years (2010) since the Hawks got the better of the Reggies, so there’s no better time for them to flip that script. Defenders such as Matt Innis, P.J. Norton, Zach Soltys and Addison Twiss hope to lead the way to an upset win for Essex Tech.
¢¢¢
BC High (0-1) at St. John’s Prep (1-0) Saturday at Glatz Field, 12:30 p.m.: The Eagles won their opener over St. Mary’s of Lynn without much difficulty, but looked sluggish at times and saw many areas that needed improving. BC High comes into town having already played a Catholic Conference game and will have the edge in that department. Can St. John’s Prep rise up and meet the challenge?
¢¢¢
Masconomet (1-0) at Beverly (0-1) Saturday at Forti Field, 1 p.m.: A statement was made last week when the Chieftains shut out the defending Northeastern Conference champions from Danvers; conversely, Beverly allowed 34 points to a potent Marblehead squad. For the Panthers to prevail in their home opener, it’s a must that they get their offense untracked and tighten up defensively against a big, burly Masconomet front.
