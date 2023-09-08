RETURNING AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School;Att;Yards;TD
1. D. Ozuna, Salem;158;918;10
2. O. Gasinowski, Danvers;148;738;8
3. M. Theriault, Pingree;83;511;8
4. C. LaGrassa, St. John's Prep;67;426;4
5. A. Nichols, Bp. Fenwick;59;388;7
6. D. Aliberti, St. John's Prep;51;376;4
7. L. Harrington, Ipswich;56;368;3
8. J. Baker, Danvers;79;305;4
9. B. Leaman, Bp. Fenwick;65;290;4
10. R. Sullivan, Beverly;53;273;2
Passing
Player, School;PC-PA;Yards;TD
1. B. Leaman, Bp. Fenwick;171-281;2,362;22
2. H. Weidman, Pingree;103-162;1,700;21
3. C. Grimes, Salem;107-178;1,294;17
4. T. Voisine, Danvers;93-208;1,191;12
5. D. Robillard, St. John's Prep;59-97;912;8
6. A. Driscoll, St. John's Prep;53-100;912;8
7. B. Kessel, Beverly;74-129;880;8
8. H. Stinson, Ham-Wenham;42-81;470;5
Receiving
Player, School;Rec;Yards;TD
1. E. Batista, Peabody;55;1,023;14
2. C. Colby, Pingree;26;694;10
3. O. Gasinowski, Danvers;39;532;8
4. J. Richardson, Pingree;31;513;5
5. Q. Rocco Ryan, Salem;31;423;3
6. L. Connolly, Bp. Fenwick;36;377;4
7. M. Zaimi, Bp. Fenwick;31;352;3
8. R. Commoss, Marblehead;22;306;4
9. M. Theriault, Pingree;13;242;3
10. A. Pujols, Salem;16;213;1
BY THE NUMBERS
1. The number of area high school football games being played on Saturday this opening weekend. Beverly will host Haverhill at 11 a.m. at Hurd Stadium; every other local gridiron opener will take place under the lights Friday night.
GAMES TO WATCH
Arlington (0-0) at Salem (0-0) Friday at Bertram Field, 6:30 p.m.: The reloaded Witches look to embark on another winning campaign when they host their first out-of-conference opponent to kick things off. Salem brings back a number of quality contributors at key positions, including quarterback Corey Grimes and versatile back Devante Ozuna. Can head coach Matt Bouchard's squad get off to a strong start against the Spy Ponders and prove that they're going to be a top competitor in the NEC? Stay tuned.
Bishop Fenwick (0-0) at Marblehead (0-0) Friday at Piper Field, 6:30 p.m.: The Crusaders play their first football game since news dropped that the school's entire athletic program will be unable to compete in MIAA state tournament this school year — and they'll be facing one of the best squads around in the host Magicians. As far as personnel goes, Fenwick returns quarterback Bryce Leaman and some other weapons (Anthony Nichols, Luke Connolly, et. al.) at the skill positions. The defending NEC Dunn division champion Magicians are retooled, too, but still should have more than enough, especially up front (Christian Pacheco, Scott Campbell, Jack Scogland), to compete at a high level this fall.
Hamilton-Wenham (0-0) at Pentucket (0-0) Friday in West Newbury, 6:30 p.m.: Pentucket is set to host their first-ever game under the lights as the Panthers debut their brand new stadium. The visiting Generals come into town looking to get off on the right foot in head coach Tim Freiermuth's second season at the helm. H-W standout running back Chris Collins, a senior captain who missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury, is back and eager to prove why he's one of the best players in the league.
St. John's Prep (0-0) at Marshfield (0-0) Friday, 7 p.m.: The Eagles' title defense begins against a Marshfield team that finished second in the Patriot League a season ago while piling up seven wins, including a Division 2 playoff victory. The two teams have opened the season against one another in back-to-back years, with the Prep earning a blowout victory last year after escaping in a road shootout in 2021. St. John's lost a slew of talent to graduation, including star two-way players Joenel Aguero and Jesse Ofurie, but there's still plenty of skill both coming up the woodwork and returning to the fold.
Don’t forget to follow all the weekend action on Twitter @salemnewssports as well as our individual accounts from various games: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN and @NickGiannino_SN.