AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, Team Att. Yards TDs 1. H. Wright, Ipswich 86 584 4
2. D. Ozuna, Salem 83 559 6
3. M. McGowan, Ipswich 66 464 3
4. W. Shannon, Masco. 56 444 4
5. J. Codispoti, Swamp. 85 427 4
6. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 77 381 7
7. M. Pinto, Beverly 80 324 1
8. D. Aliberti, St. John’s 42 320 4
9. T. Irizarry, Fenwick 52 310 10
10. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 50 305 4
Passing
Player, Team PC-PA. Yards TDs 1. S. Lynch, Peabody 92-136 1,326 17
2. M. O’Neill, Marb. 91-131 1,265 13
3. B. Leaman, Fenwick 72-122 1,081 8
4. H. Weidman, Pingree 52-72 903 11
T5. T. Voisine, Danvers 56-123 732 9
T5. Z. Ryan, Swamp. 75-114 732 8
7. M. Richardson, Masco. 61-110 714 8
8. C. Grimes, Salem 54-89 671 9
9. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 46-91 603 8
10. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 33-68 502 8
Receiving
Player, Team Rec. Yards TDs 1. E. Batista, Peabody 30 485 6
2. C. Cronin, Marb. 22 479 5
3. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 26 408 7
4. C. Beechin, Fenwick 17 338 4
5. C. Colby, Pingree 12 332 4
6. D. Barrett, Peabody 27 329 7
7. O. Barrett, Masco. 23 318 5
8. J. OFurie, St. John’s 18 288 3
9. C. Holden, Essex Tech 9 281 5
10. S. Keough, Marb. 15 279 3
BY THE NUMBERS
6: Number of touchdowns scored by Pingree’s Matt “Tank” Theriault in last week’s win Berkshire, a new school record. Not many North Shore players have scored six times in one game, here’s a look back at some of the 5- and 6-TD efforts in recent years. Note: the five TD games are a sampling and not a complete list:
7-TD games
Player, Team Date
B. Tyrrell, Marblehead 9/26/14
6-TD games
Player, Team Date
M. Theriault, Pingree 10/15/22
D. Santos, Peabody 10/30/14
B. Tyrrell, Marblehead 11/28/13
5-TD games
C. Cronin, Marblehead. 4/23/21
J. Connolly, Fenwick 4/17/21
M. Mulumba, Beverly 10/26/18
V. Gaskins, Salem 11/23/17
J. Asaad, Pingree 10/24/15
T. Lyons, Ham-Wen 10/17/11
K. Pierce, Beverly 9/24/11
T. Coppola, SJP 10/10/10
F. Candela, Peabody 11/16/96
GAMES TO WATCH
Bishop Fenwick (6-0) at Bishop Feehan (3-3), Friday at 6 p.m.: The Shamrocks are hot with three straight wins, and the visiting Crusaders have yet to be topped this season. As a Division 2 team Feehan is probably bigger and deeper up front, but Fenwick has show tremendous skill this season and a knack for rising to the challenge. This should be one of the better games of the weekend.
Winthrop (3-3) vs. Salem (5-1) Friday at Bertram Field, 6:30 p.m.: Looking at the latest MIAA power rankings, it’s essentially a must-win for the Witches if they want to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Despite being tied for the second-most wins in Division 4, Salem is ranked No. 25 and a win over the Vikings (4th in D6) would go a long way to boost its rating. To do so, Salem will have to protect the ball and move the chains better than it did in last week’s loss to Masco.
Beverly (0-6) at Swampscott (3-3), Friday at Blocksidge Field, 6:30 p.m.: Believe it or not, the Big Blue haven’t lost to the Panthers since 2013 and could even the all-time series at 26-26-1 with a victory. Since Beverly has a bye in Week 8, this is their last chance to grab a win before the MIAA consolation round begins, so expect them to play with some fire. Swampscott, meanwhile, needs to shore up its Division 5 playoff seeding and can’t afford a letdown if it wants a chance to defend the Super Bowl crown.