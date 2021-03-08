FOOTBALL IS BACK: Looking at some North Shore squads as they gear up for a most unique 'Fall 2' campaign

It's been exactly 457 days since there was an actual high school football game played in the state of Massachusetts.
We figured you may have forgotten a few things concerning your favorite local team between now and then. There may have been one or two things on your mind during that time frame, after all.
Not to worry; we're here to help. In the first of a two-part look at our Salem News area football teams, we'll take a quick look back, see who's dotting this season's rosters and a fact you might not already know as we gear up for the start of an unprecedented 'Fall 2' season beginning this Friday and running for seven weekends through April 24.
Below are capsule outlooks on seven teams from the region, listed alphabetically. The second part of our season outlook, featuring the other eight local squads, will appear in Wednesday's paper.
BEVERLY PANTHERS
2019 record: 5-6
Head coach: Andrew Morency (5th season, 23-22; 15th season overall, 81-70 (including 10 seasons at Hamilton-Wenham))
Team captains: Billy Adams, Sr. OG/DE; Jonas Pavia, OG/LB.
Other key players: Jaicahun Jones, RB/WR/DB/KR; Joey Loreti, RB/DB; Danny Morency, Sr. QB; Jordan Irvine, FB/OLB; Grant Eastin, FB/OLB; Jared Mitchell, OL/LB; Jack Ewer, OL/DL.
Leading returnees: Joey Loreti (53 carries, 345 yards, 4 TD; 5 rec., 99 yards, TD); Danny Morency (39-for-72, 529 yards, 4 TD).
The lowdown: In what figures to be an ultra-competitive Northeastern Conference North division, the Panthers are buoyed by the fact that they have a veteran crew back who started a year ago. If the Orange-and-Black can remain relatively injury-free and play up to their capabilities, they could surprise more than a few local gridiron pundits.
Did you know?: For just the second time since Hurd Stadium was built in 1937, the Panthers won't be playing their home games there on the grass field. Instead they'll play on the turf at Forti Field, located at the high school. (The only other season they didn't play games at Hurd was in 2015, when it was under reconstruction).
ESSEX TECH HAWKS
2019 record: 2-9
Head coach: Dan Connors (4th season, 8-27)
Team captains: Tyler Geary, Sr. RT/DE; Addison Twiss, Sr. FS; Rocco Schirripa, Sr. RB; John Mahar, Sr. SL; Tommy Gale Jr., Sr. DE.
Other key players: Zach Soltys, Jr. MLB; Reese Carvalho, Jr. TE/LB; Trever O'Neil, Soph. C; Devin Lebron, Soph. SS; Matt Innis, Sr. OG/DT.
Leading returnees: Rocco Schirripa (31 carries, 182 yards rushing, TD); Devin Lebron (18-for-45, 195 yards passing, TD); John Mahar (4 rec., 43 yards, TD)
The lowdown: The Hawks' focus is fairly simple: get better one day at a time and continually work on building good habits. As a run-heavy team, they should benefit from the colder weather in the early part of the season as they look to pound away at the teeth of opposing defenses. Keeping the other side of the scoreboard from multiplying will be key.
Did you know?: When Essex Tech hosts Greater Lawrence on March 19, it will be looking for its first win against the Reggies since 2010.
GLOUCESTER FISHERMEN
2019 record: 1-10
Head coach: Dan O'Connor (2nd season, 1-10)
Team captains: Zach Abbott, Sr., OG/DT; Kolby Bolcome, Sr., OT/DE.
Other key players: Aiden Cornetta, Sr., RB/DB; Quinten Ulrich, Sr., SE/LB; Andrew Gabriele, Jr., OL/DL; Jazayah Sainterling, Jr., RB/LB; Anthony Simonelli, Jr., OT/DT; Jayden DelTorchio, Soph., TE/DE; Frank DeSisto, Soph., RB/DB.
Leading returnees: Jazayah Sainterling (55 carries, 244 yards, 2 kick return TDs); Frank DeSisto (46 carries, 223 yards).
The lowdown: The Fishermen are looking to improve after a rough 2019 season where they went winless in the Northeastern Conference. It helps to have multiple lineman returning and Gloucester has four players returning on the offensive line to give them some continuity heading into the season. The team will be looking to develop some players at the skill positions.
Did you know?: Gloucester has moved into the Northeastern Conference South Division after playing in the NEC North for the previous two seasons.
MARBLEHEAD MAGICIANS
2019 record: 7-4
Head coach: Jim Rudloff (12th season, 96-28)
Team captains: Cam Janock, Sr. TE/MLB; Mark Paquette, Sr., WR/S; J.T. Monahan, Sr. OL/DL; Miles Smith, Sr. WR/DB.
Other key players: Josh Robertson, Jr. QB/FS; Connor Cronin, Soph. RB/OLB; Mitch Corelle, Sr. WR/OLB; James Maniachi, Sr. OL/DL; Gresh Bosworth, Sr. OT/DE; George Percy, Jr. RB/LB; James Doody, JR. WR/OLB; Tommy Groom, Sr. OL/DL; A.J. Andriano, Jr. OL/DL.
Leading returnees: Josh Robertson (103 rushing yards, TD; 117-for-175 passing, 1,574 yards, 16 TDs); Mitchell Corelle (6 rec., 76 yards, TD).
The lowdown: After losing the most games in one season in nine years, Marblehead has its sights set on returning to the top of the NEC North heap, a spot they occupied with authority for seven of the previous eight seasons. They have arguably the league's best signal caller in Robertson, a slew of talented receivers, a big line led by Monahan, and a rebuild running game. Their biggest question is depth.
Did you know?: The Magicians had far and away the most wins (59) and best winning percentage (.819) in the 2010's against other Northeastern Conference teams. They beat Swampscott 10 times (in 12 games), Danvers nine times (in 11 contests) and won all nine of its tilts against Gloucester.
PEABODY TANNERS
2019 record: 4-7
Head coach: Mark Bettencourt (8th season, 37-40)
Team captains: Cam Cuzzi, Sr., RB; Kyle Maglione, Sr., RB/LB; Jonathan Teixeira, Sr., WR/CB.
Other key players: Jaden Nigro, Sr., OG; Drew Lucas, Sr., OLB; Shay Palmer, Sr., OL/DL; Shea Lynch, So., QB; Nick Vecchio, Sr., WR/DB; Brandon Pszenny, Sr., WR/DB; Mike Perez, Sr., OLB; Derek Patterulli, Jr., LB; Michael Leonard, Sr., OL/DL; Alan Paulino, So., WR; Eli Batista, Fr., WR.
Leading returnees: Kyle Maglione (298 rushing yards, 122 receiving yards 4 TDs); Cam Cuzzi (270 rushing yards, 2 TDs); Nick Vecchio (150 all-purpose yards, 1 TD); Shea Lynch (1 passing TD).
The lowdown: It's a team in transition with four returning starters lost to health issues or transfer. Sophomore Shea Lynch takes over at QB behind what the Tanners hope is a veteran offensive line that can give him time to make plays and open up some holes for running back Cam Cuzzi. Peabody will also lean on its senior linebackers defensively.
Did you know?: Head coach Mark Bettencourt has worn shorts for every game he's been on the sidelines for and doesn't plan to alter that tradition no matter how chilly the temperatures are this March.
ST. JOHN'S PREP EAGLES
2019 record: 11-1 (2-time defending Division 1 Super Bowl champions)
Head coach: Brian St. Pierre (7th season, 49-19)
Team captains: Grady McGowan, Sr. FB/LB; Nick Barrett, Sr. C/DT; Collin Taylor, Sr. TE/DE.
Other key players: James Guy, Jr. RB; Jackson Delaney, Jr. WR; Matt Mitchell, Jr. CB; Dylan Wodarski, Jr. OLB
Leading returnees: James Guy (191 carries, 1,029 yards, 16 TDs); Jackson Delaney (27 rec., 501 yards, 5 TDs)
The lowdown: No one is going to shed any tears for the Eagles having just six starters back, with injuries to expected contributors and two other players leaving the school to pursue other football opportunities last fall making them a little leaner. But this is St. John's Prep, where there are no excuses; it's a next-man-up mentality, and the young men who will suit up in March and April are eager to continue the team's winning ways. While young, there's still a lot of talent to be had on the roster.
Did you know?: With a .721 winning percentage to begin his head coaching career, Brian St. Pierre stands atop the St. John's Prep football leaderboard, just ahead of the legendary Fred Glatz (.709).
SWAMPSCOTT
2019 record: 9-3 (Division 5 Super Bowl champions)
Head coach: Bob Serino (6th season, 34-24)
Team captains: Not elected yet.
Other key players: Andrew Augustin, Sr., WR/S; Jake Papazglou, Jr., OL/MLB; Cam O'Brien, Jr., QB/LB; Xaviah Bascon, Jr., RB/CB; Thomas Frisoli, Sr., OL/DE; Angelo Cicotti, Sr., OL/DE; Jordan Cummings, Sr., WR; Zach Marks, Sr., RB/DB; Nelson Beauchamp, Sr., OL/DL; Ryan Henry, Sr., OL/DL: Mateo Alvarado, Sr., DL.
Leading returnees: Xaviah Bascon (259 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards, 4 total TD); Andrew Augustin (36 catches, 507 yards, 6 TDs), Cam O'Brien (1 passing TD).
The lowdown: Coming off a Super Bowl title from the 2019 season, the Big Blue bring back six starters and slide junior Cam O'Brien in at QB after he played tight end and H-Back on the title team. There are only eight seniors but they're determined to keep the program's winning tradition going.
Did you know?: Senior Andrew Augustin needs only 22 more catches to reach 100 for his career, which would make him the fifth Big Blue receiver to hit the century mark and first since 2011.
