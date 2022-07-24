PEABODY — It certainly didn't feel like Massachusetts football weather on a stiflingly hot and humid Saturday afternoon when the annual Northeast 7v7 East Regional tournament took place at Bishop Fenwick.
By the time the seven hour extravaganza featuring 40 teams from across the Bay State wrapped up, though, it certainly felt like football season.
All together there were 94 7-on-7 football games played between mostly varsity competitors on eight different fields spread throughout Fenwick's campus. This year, the teams were divided into two playoff brackets based on MIAA state playoff divisions for an Open Division and Small Division champion.
Among the local entrants, Peabody reached the Open semifinals while Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton-Wenham both reached the Small semifinals. The champions were Methuen (Open) and Lynnfield (Small).
For the Tanners, who were a perfect 4-0 in pool play and defeated Woburn in the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Methuen, the defensive experience was just as important as seeing veteran QB Shea Lynch fling touchdown passes to favorite targets Danny Barrett, Eli Batista and Colin Ridley.
"There's no pass rush and you have to cover guys for five seconds ... that can be pretty challenging," said Peabody defensive play-caller Justin Powers. "Some of our guys are away, so we had some new faces on defense getting experience making calls and persuing coverages in a game situation. That's so valuable."
Vinny O'Hara and Jayce Jean Pierre handled most of those duties for the Tanners, who got a big pass deflection from sophomore Dorlyn Morel to stop Methuen in the playoff semifinal with the Rangers already ahead 12-7. Peabody was unable to score to take the lead though, with a long TD pass to Barrett ruled out of bounds.
Lynch, who rewrote Peabody's passing record book last fall and just picked up a collegiate offer from Endicott, led his team to wins over North Regional champion BB&N (22-20), Bishop Hendricken of Rhode Island (21-6) and Everett (33-12); Barrett (who's also being recruited by Endicott) had a great day on jump balls, Batista was nearly uncoverable on slants and Ridley found plenty of operating room in the middle of the field.
"All four of them really had great days," said longtime Tanner assistant Matt O'Brien. "They're working hard every week. They spend a lot of time together and it shows."
In the Small bracket, Hamilton-Wenham fell to runner-up Lowell Catholic in the semifinals. QB John Ertel, who's taking over the position after playing receiver and defensive back last fall, had a very strong afternoon. Returning target Thomas Ring was solid and junior Cooper Soolman, who missed his entire sophomore season with an injury, looked like a breakout candidate.
First-year Generals coach Tim Freiermuth relished the chance to observe his team in a competitive atmosphere. Every team got to play four round robin games within their pool with the top two in each advancing to the playoffs; H-W beat Northeast Tech (20-0), Saugus (20-12) and Greater Lawrence (14-6) while falling to Danvers (27-12).
"It's just a great thing as we're still getting to know each other," said Freiermuth. "It's really good for team chemistry and for giving us a sense of who we are and what kinds of things we're looking for."
Bishop Fenwick and Danvers wound up playing each other in the first round of the Small Division playoffs. Though the Crusaders lost record breaking QB Steven Woods to graduation and have to replace some solid receivers, new QB Bryce Leaman looked cool and collected in the pocket all afternoon.
Costa Beechin remains one of the best receivers around, Luke Connolly was excellent in possession situations and newcomer Anthony Nichols had impressive concentration on a long TD catch in the playoff win over Danvers. Fenwick topped Lynn Tech (20-0), Gloucester (21-8) and Bedford (14-6) with a loss to Wakefield (26-20) before falling to eventual champion Lynnfield in the semis.
The Falcons, meanwhile, got a look at young QB Sam Linderman since regular started Travis Voisine was away at a prospect camp. The Blue-and-White played very well, beating Greater Lawrence (18-13), H-W and Northeast Tech (23-22) with a loss to Saugus (14-6).
Big tight end Aris Xerras was very difficult for the opposition to cover in the 7-on-7 situation while Jacob Wescott also had a solid day offensively. On the defensive side, Reagan Little was the defensive lynchpin at safety.
"Aris can really play every position during the regular season and even in 7-on-7, he can split out wide or work the middle from the slot. He's worked very hard in the offseason, he's in great shape and he's getting a lot of attention. Deservedly so," Falcon head coach Ryan Nolan said.
"We mixed in some younger guys with some of the guys we expect to lean on this year and I think that's going to help us in the long run. It was a great day."
Essex Tech also made the playoffs in the small division and looked like a potential major threat in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Veteran QB Devin Lebron was poised in his delivery, threw a great deep ball to favorite receiver Jayce Dooley and looks improved at the short patterns. The Hawks are excited to have Marco Schirripa back from injury and P.J. Norton had a solid afternoon as well.
"Devin's had an excellent summer. A tournament like this is so beneficial in terms of being able to go through his progressions in real time ... most of these teams are playing the coverages you're going to see in games so its great experience in terms of reading a defense," said Hawks' head coach Dan Connors.
In fact, Lebron and the Hawks were the only team to beat Small champion Lynnfield, 20-16 in the opener. They fell to Greater Lawrence (13-12), edged Swampscott (14-13) and beat Winthrop (20-13) to clinch a playoff spot.
"People say its not real football because there's no blocking and no run game ... and they sort of have a point," Connors noted. "In terms of building team chemistry, though, and competing it's really valuable. Our kids had a blast out there."
Defending East Regional (and Super Bowl) champion Marblehead also had a solid afternoon. The Magicians won their first three games, blasting Haverhill (28-6), Scituate (27-12) and Winchester (28-14) before being edged out by a solid Dexter Southfield squad (19-13). New QB Miles O'Neil had a great pocket presence and command of the offense and Connor Cronin was largely uncoverable.
Marblehead fell to eventual Open champion Methuen in the playoffs. The Magicians wound up getting an untimed down because officials took too long to sort out a penalty at the end of the 20-minute playoff bout, but O'Neil's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete on one of the day's more exciting plays.