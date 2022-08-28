The Association of New England Football Officials (ANEFO) will be conducting is annual certification course for those interested in officiating high school, prep school or youth football tonight at 7 p.m.
Registration will be held at the Irish American Club on 177 West Street in Malden. The classes will continue for the next two months, and the cost of the course is $100.
At the conclusion of the course, an exam will be given which, if passed, will certify that person to officiate high school, prep school and youth football games in the state of Massachusetts.
Any questions should be directed to first Vice President Tim Hooton at tjhooton@yahoo.com or by calling him at 978-995-7156.