SATURDAY'S GAMES
North Reading 21, Hamilton-Wenham 7: Thomas Ring caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carter Coffey with 65 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Generals defense pitched a second half shutout but weren't able to overcome an early three score hole. Freshman Chris Collins blocked a North Reading punt to set up the score.
Coffey threw for 153 yards in his first action since a week one injury, senior Ryan Monahan hauled in five balls for 75 yards and Cyrus Soleimani gave the Gens (0-3) a nice lift in the run game.
Whittier 42, Essex Tech 26: The Hawks fell behind 20-0 by halftime, but roared back to make it competitive down the stretch. Quarterback Devin Lebron threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Jayce Dooley (5 catches, 117 yards, 2 TD). The rising Hawks' star also rushed 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown. Robert Mahar added a 54-yard touchdown reception as well, as Essex Tech fell to 1-2 on the year.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Danvers 17, Beverly 14 (OT): Sophomore Aidan Smith's 35 yard field goal in overtime and a subsequent goal line stand gave the Falcons (1-2) an improbable comeback victory over the Panthers (1-2) at home. Danvers trailed 14-0 in the fourth quarter but got two TD catches by James Carmilia, one a 31 yard halfback option pass from Owen Gasinowski and the other from freshman Travis Voisine, who was making his first career start.
The Panthers got to the 1-yard line in overtime on a sweep by Jaichun Stanton Jones but Danvers held them back on both third and fourth down. Danny Morency's 26 yard TD pass to Anthony Pasquarose gave Beverly an early lead, Andre Sullivan tacked on a three yard TD for a two score edge but the Orange and Black were shut out in the second half.
Bishop Fenwick 33, Bishop Stang 0: Senior captain Chrys Wilson threw for 264 yards and senior running back Tucker Destino scored three times to lead the Crusaders (2-0) to their second straight blow out win. Stefano Fabiano hauled in seven passes for 138 yards while Angel Martinez and Wilson scored the other TD's. Defensively, tackles Matt Juneau and Chris Faraca had monster games for Fenwick and combined for six tackles-for-loss while holding Stang to only 77 net yards from scrimmage.
