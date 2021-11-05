Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard 14: In their Division 5 playoff opener, the Crusaders (now 7-2) demolished their opponents thanks to big games from seniors Jason Romans, Chris Faraca and quarterback Steven Woods.
Romans finished with 31 points by himself, snaring touchdown passes of 9, 64 and 6 yards from Woods, returning an interception 35 yards to the house, rushing in a 2-point conversion and kicking five extra points. He finished with five catches for 115 yards. Woods completed 13-of-16 passes for 271 yards and six touchdowns. Faraca (4 catches, 138 yards) caught a pair of those from Woods, good from 40 and 75 yards, respectively.
Mike Zaimi had the other score for Fenwick, an 8-yard TD catch. The third ranked Crusaders advance to next week's Elite Eight and will host the winner of Saturday's Austin Prep/Hudson game next Friday back at Donaldson Field.
Marshfield 37, Beverly 28: The 13th seeded Panthers (4-5) had a chance for a major upset in this Division 2 playoff game, trailing by three points (31-28) midway through the fourth quarter before turning the ball over on downs and watching the host fourth-seeded Rams (now 8-1) go downfield and score again.
Jordan Irvine had a big night for Beverly, scoring three touchdowns while running for over 100 yards and catching a 60-yard screen pass for another score. Captain Andre Sullivan also ran well and found the end zone for Beverly, with fellow captain Grant Eastin recording two sacks and Zack Sparkman making a number of big hits defensively.
"I thought we were more physical than they were, and that gave us a chance," Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton said. "I was very proud of the boys and the effort they put in tonight against a terrific team."
Salem 37 Medford 12: Five different players -- Corey Grimes (6 yard run), Logan Abboud (12 yard pass), Jariel Del Valle (30 yard run), Quinn Rocco Ryan (8 yard INT return) and Michael Ready (4 yard run) had touchdowns for Salem (now 5-4), which scored 22 points in the second quarter and never looked back.
Grimes threw a touchdown pass to Abboud, connected with Ryan on a 2-point conversion and kicked three extra points for the winners. Alex Paulino ran in a 2-point conversion, while Jeandavis Cardenas and Ready both had interceptions. William Cuevas added a fumble recovery for Salem, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Essex Tech 39, Ipswich 30: The Hawks (4-5) earned their third straight win in impressive fashion, getting a great game from starting quarterback Devin Lebron (12-for-18, 189 yards, 4 TDs) in the shootout. Lebron threw TD passes of 26, 57, 26 and 14 yards, respectively, to the likes of Jayce Dooley (4 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs) and PJ Norton (6 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs). Lebron added a 5-yard rushing score while Dooley ripped off an 80-yard kickoff return to paydirt.
For Ipswich, which fell to 0-9 on the season, David Lonergan had a 6-yard rushing score, Henry Wright had a 5-yard rushing score and Aiden Arnold tossed a 45-yard TD pass to Wright while also running one in down the stretch from three yards out.
Peabody 42, Wakefield 19: Junior QB Shea Lynch set a new single game Peabody High record by throwing for 373 yards as the Tanners (5-4) won their fourth straight in a rout. Sophomore Eli Batista had a career high 162 receiving yards and hauled in TD passes of 16, 84 and 45 yards in addition to grabbing an interception on defense. Senior Jovante Dailey caught eight balls for 131 yards and junior Danny Barrett caught a 13-yard TD pass, his record tying ninth of the season. Senior Daviel Canela also scored and Colin Ridley returned the opening kick 90 yards for a touchdown.
Pingree 48, Portsmouth Abbey 8: Defensive lineman Joelin Pimental returned an interception to the house while sophomore Chris Colby did the same thing while adding two offensive scores and kicking six extra points as the Highlanders (6-0) blasted the hosts.
Hudson Weidman (2) and Alex Theriault combined for three touchdown passes, with Mekhi Taylor snaring one of them for his first career TD. Francisco Morales added a rushing score for the winners, who also got a punt return for six points from Jayden Del Torchio and a punt block from Chris Kagan.