St. John's Prep 47, Marshfield 42: After leading all night, the Eagles fell behind for the first time (42-41) with only 40 seconds remaining.
Not to worry, as QB Jack Perry took them down the field and fired the winning touchdown to Jesse OFurie with five seconds on the clock to send the Prep (1-0) to a wild road win.
Perry had a great all-around outing, tossing three touchdowns (with Jackson Delaney on the receiving end of two of them) and running for another. James Guy also scored three times on the ground as the Eagles had a commanding 28-7 lead in the first half before Marshfield came charging back.
Marblehead 28, Concord-Carlisle 0: Senior Drew Annese, who missed the Fall 2 season with a broken ankle, scored two third quarter touchdowns to help the Magicians (1-0) open the year with a quality road win. The first was one of three TD strikes by senior captain Josh Robertson and the second saw Annese rip the ball away from a Patriot return man and rumble 40 yards to the end zone. Connor Cronin and James Doody were on the receiving ends of Robertson's other touchdown passes.