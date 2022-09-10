Salem 45, Chelsea 6: Patrick Connaster, Jessie Round and Devante Ozuna each scored two touchdowns and quarterback Corey Grimes threw for four scores as the Salem High football team steamrolled the host Red Devils in the season opener for both schools Friday night.
The visiting Witches roared out to a 20-0 lead after just one quarter and held a commanding 32-0 edge at halftime en route to their first opening game victory since 2017.
Round got the scoring started by catching a 20-yard TD pass from Grimes for a quick 6-0 lead. Connaster's 5-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion rush by Ozuna increased Salem's lead to 14-0, and sophomore captain Quinn Rocco Ryan caught a 24-yard TD grab from Grimes before the first quarter ended.
Round's second touchdown of the night, coming on a 20-yard score, made it 26-0 before Ozuna pulled in a 12-yard scoring pass from Grimes. Ozuna plunged in from a yard out in the third quarter, and Connaster capped the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
Salem will host Martha's Vineyard in its home opener next Saturday at Bertram Field (1 p.m.).
Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20: The Chieftains were knocked off by their former Cape Ann League foes in their season opener at home, falling behind 13-7 at halftime and never leading in the contest.
Quarterback Matt Richardson rushed for 140 yards on nine carries and two scores on runs of 37 and 11 yards, respectively. He also completed 8-of-19 passes for 110 yards and an 11-yard scoring toss tom Owen Barrett (3 catches, 49 yards). Tight end Tyler McMahon also had a solid contest with three catches for 51 yards.
Auburn 19, Swampscott 7: Elijah Burns took a kickoff back 89 yards for a Big Blue touchdown to prove a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, but the defending D5 state champs were hamstrung by penalties and couldn't manufacture any other offense the rest of the way. Freshman Jack Spear made his first career start a QB and completed 3-of-7 passes while Jason Codispoti led Swampscott in rushing yardage. Burns made a goal line tackle at the end of the second to keep it a7-6 game but Keating Oliver scored twice in the fourth quarter to send Auburn to the win.