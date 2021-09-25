Salem 24, Greater Lawrence 6: The Witches (now 2-1) earned their second straight win in impressive fashion, taking an 8-6 halftime lead and scoring two more unanswered touchdowns after the break to run away with it. Mike Ready opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Radhlen Pena, with Jariel DelValle adding the two-point rush. Ready then found Jaden Kelly from seven yards out with a two-point rush added by Quinn Rocco Ryan, and DelValle concluded the Salem scoring with a three-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Quinn Rocco Ryan added the two-point conversion on a catch from Ready.
The Witches also blocked a Greater Lawrence field goal attempt while William Cuevas had three sacks to lead the defense. Offensively, Ready finished 6-for-10 for 67 yards and the two scores and DelValle had 145 rushing yards and two catches for 24 yards.
Masconomet 40, Winchester 8: The Chieftains got out to a 34-0 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising on the road to their third straight victory. Mat Nadworny was his usual productive self, taking 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. His brother, Sam Nadworny, added 77 yards and a touchdown; Matt Richardson had 47 yards on the ground and a touchdown to go with 56 yards on four completions through the air, while Will Shannon and Richard Guarino also added rushing scores. Defensively, Toal Loadwick picked off two Winchester passes, one of which he took back to the house for a touchdown.
Greater Lowell 35, Essex Tech 14: The Hawks were battered on the road against the Gryphons.
Lynnfield 33, Ipswich 0: The Tigers dipped to 0-3 against a powerful Pioneers team.