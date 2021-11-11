Salem 26, Greater Lowell 21: Trailing by eight at halftime and by two points after three quarters, the Witches rallied for two touchdowns over the final 12 minutes to prevail on the road. The win gives Salem a 6-4 record with one game to play, giving the Red-and-Black its first winning season since 2017.
Senior captain Michael Ready caught a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Corey Grimes, grabbing an 8-yard pass for a score in the third quarter before hauling in an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter. He added the ensuing 2-point rush to give Salem a 20-14 lead.
Grimes finished the night with four touchdown passes. He had first connected with Jariel Del Valle on a 20-yarder in the first quarter to give the Witches a quick lead, then finished his night with an 18-yard TD strike to Devante Ozuna.
Albert Pujols, Jeandavis Cardenas and Alex Paulino each had fumble recoveries while freshman Quinn Rocco Ryan had an interception for Salem, which will conclude its season Thanksgiving Day at Beverly.
Chelmsford 20, Beverly 18: Down their two starting safeties and a pair of their best running backs due to injury, the Panthers (4-6) went on the road and scored with 14 seconds to play. The ensuing 2-point try, however, was stopped inches short of the goal line.
Andre Sullivan paced the Orange-and-Black on the ground with 122 yards on 17 carries, including an 8-yard scoring jaunt in the final quarter. Tight end Zack Sparkman caught a 46-yard scoring pass from quarterback Pierce Heim. Beverly outgained the host Lions, 311 yards to 287, but two costly fumbles lost hurt.