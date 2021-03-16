Football scoring leaders after Week 1

Player School TD 1 PT 2PT FG Total
Xaviah Bascon Swampscott 2 0 0 0 12
Connor Cronin Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12
Ryan Grenier St. John's Prep 2 0 0 0 12
Rocco Schirripa Essex Tech 1 0 1 0 8
Cole Terry Ipswich 1 0 1 0 8
Aiden Arnold Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Elijah Burns Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Cantalupo Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Marty Cooke Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Jordan Cummings Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Jackson Delaney St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Jayce Dooley Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Cole Hamernick Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Christian Howell Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Owen Keve Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Devin Lebron Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Ryan Monahan Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Cam O'Brien Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Jesse OFurie St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
George Percy Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Ring Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Josh Robertson Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Miles Smith Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Frisoli Swampscott 0 5 0 0 5
Eli Feingold Marblehead 0 4 0 0 4
Rowan Silva Ipswich 0 0 0 1 3
John Ertel Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Ryan Gallucci Essex Tech 0 2 0 0 2
Max Rizza St. John's Prep 0 2 0 0 2
Joey Loreti Beverly 0 1 0 0 1
Zach Walles Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 0 1
||||