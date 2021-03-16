Football scoring leaders after Week 1

Jesse OFurie scored his first TD in a Prep uniform Friday night. Rose Raymond photo

 ROSE RAYMOND fotowerks1@aol.com

Player School TD 1 PT 2PT FG Total

Xaviah Bascon Swampscott 2 0 0 0 12

Connor Cronin Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12

Ryan Grenier St. John's Prep 2 0 0 0 12

Rocco Schirripa Essex Tech 1 0 1 0 8

Cole Terry Ipswich 1 0 1 0 8

Aiden Arnold Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Elijah Burns Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Cantalupo Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Marty Cooke Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Jordan Cummings Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Jackson Delaney St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6

Jayce Dooley Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Cole Hamernick Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Christian Howell Salem 1 0 0 0 6

Owen Keve Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Devin Lebron Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Ryan Monahan Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Cam O'Brien Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Jesse OFurie St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6

George Percy Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Thomas Ring Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Robertson Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Miles Smith Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Thomas Frisoli Swampscott 0 5 0 0 5

Eli Feingold Marblehead 0 4 0 0 4

Rowan Silva Ipswich 0 0 0 1 3

John Ertel Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2

Ryan Gallucci Essex Tech 0 2 0 0 2

Max Rizza St. John's Prep 0 2 0 0 2

Joey Loreti Beverly 0 1 0 0 1

Zach Walles Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 0 1

