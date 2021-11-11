AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. X. Bascon, Swampscott 149 1,1107 19
2. C. Domoracki, Ham-Wen 148 815 16
3. A. Sullivan, Beverly 85 808 10
4. H. Wright, Ipswich 114 789 4
5. J. Guy, St. John’s 94 719 8
6. D. Lonergan, Ipswich 107 712 4
7. M. Nadworny, Masco 96 705 11
8. J. Irvine, Beverly 102 659 8
9. C. Browne, St. John’s 81 555 4
10. S. Nadworny, Masco 84 489 7
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 136-230 1,909 24
2. J. Perry, St. John’s 102-168 1,863 27
3. J. Robertson, Marblehead 112-156 1,644 21
4. S. Woods, Fenwick 103-148 1,467 22
5. C. O’Brien, Swampscott 76-122 1,360 17
6. T. Voisine, Danvers 53-124 970 6
7. M. Richardson, Masco 60-116 880 8
8. D. Lebron, Essex Tech 49-75 848 11
9. H. Weidman, Pingree 62-77 846 19
10. P. Heim, Beverly 47-92 794 8
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. J. Dooley, Essex Tech 35 730 10
2. J. Romans, Fenwick 49 728 13
3. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 32 703 12
4. J. Delaney, St. John’s 27 687 11
5. S. Patrick, St. John’s 33 603 6
6. P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 34 576 7
7. C. Cronin, Marblehead 46 560 4
8. D. Barrett, Peabody 33 557 9
9. E. Burns, Swampscott 25 551 7
10. C. Faraca, Fenwick 34 545 8
BY THE NUMBERS
97.2: Accuracy on extra points for Peabody High sophomore kicker Dom Scalese, who is 35-for-36 this season while also going 2-for-2 on field goals. Here’s a look at some of the highest percentage kickers on the North Shore this fall:
Kicker, Team PAT Pct.
Dom Scalese,Peabody 35 97.2%
Aidan Smith, Danvers 19 95%
Aidan Silva, Fenwick 25 89%
Aydan Wulf, Swamp. 39 88.6%
Eli Feingold, Marb. 35 87.5
Chris Colby, Pingree 20 80%
Jason Romans, Fenwick 7 78%
Zach Walles, Ham-Wen 20 77%
Toal Lodewick, Masco 16 77%
GAMES TO WATCH
Salem (5-4) at Greater Lowell Tech (3-6) at Greater Lowell Tech, Thursday at 4 p.m.: The Witches came to play last week against Medford, streaking their way to an impressive 37-12 triumph. Now hitting the road for a rare non-playoff Thursday afternoon affair, Salem has the chance to lock up its first winning season since 2017. Corey Grimes has done it all thus far, leading the team in passing yards and receiving yards while chipping in with 137 yards on the ground as well.
Masconomet (7-2) at Marblehead (8-0) at Piper Field, Marblehead, Friday at 7 p.m.: Dating back to the recent Fall 2 campaign, Friday’s Division 3 playoff tilt marks the fourth time in less than a year that these two North Shore squads have faced off. Marblehead has won the previous three bouts, but the Chieftains gave them a serious run for their money in a regular season clash earlier this fall. In that one, Masco built a 21-7 halftime advantage before being outscored 26-0 down the stretch. Masco continues to play some excellent football, but trying to move the ball against a stout Marblehead D without their lead back in Mat Nadworny will certainly make things more difficult for the Chieftains. Regardless, we should expect another highly competitive game between these two familiar foes.
Danvers (4-5) at Duxbury (7-1) at Duxbury High, Friday at 7 p.m.: Fresh off a grind-it-out type victory over Wayland last week, the Falcons travel to Patriot League Champion and No. 2 seeded Duxbury with hopes of securing an upset and advancing to the Division 4 semifinals. Danvers’ playoff win last Friday was its first in five weeks and the team will certainly be hungry for more. They’ll need a similar defensive effort if they’re going to keep pace with a Dragons group that’s scored at least 30 points in each of their last five games (all wins).
Cohasset (6-2) at Hamilton-Wenham (7-2) at Hamilton-Wenham High, Saturday at 1 p.m.: The Generals have as good a chance as anyone to come out with a state championship in Division 7 play. The run will continue in the quarterfinals this weekend against a Cohasset team that’s won six straight games. Chris Domoracki has been utterly dominant running the ball in recent weeks and will look to pick up where he left off with another home game against a worthy opponent.
