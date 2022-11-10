AREA LEADERS
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
1. H. Wright, Ipswich 141 1,036 13
2. D. Ozuna, Salem 128 765 8
3. W. Shannon, Masco 117 763 6
4. M. McGowan, Ipswich 104 593 4
5. M. Pinto, Beverly 97 586 4
6. J. Codispoti, Swampscott 119 583 5
7. C. Browne, St. John’s 82 569 8
8. H. Lynch, Essex Tech 100 469 7
9. M. Theriault, Pingree 70 464 6
10. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 97 451 5
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
1. S. Lynch, Peabody 128-193 1,913 25
2. B. Leaman, Fenwick 132-210 1,841 17
3. M. O’Neill, Marblehead 121-168 1,739 19
4. H. Weidman, Pingree 87-140 1,516 20
5. Z. Ryan, Swampscott 103-176 1,258 11
6. T. Voisine, Danvers 77-179 1,002 9
7. C. Grimes, Salem 81-141 980 12
8. M. Richardson, Masco 78-150 871 11
9. B. Kessel, Beverly 59-103 640 4
10. A. Driscoll, St. John’s 48-93 623 9
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
1. E. Batista, Peabody 44 731 10
2. C. Colby, Pingree 26 694 10
3. C. Beechin, Fenwick 39 624 8
4. C. Cronin, Marblehead 30 547 6
5. E. Burns, Swampscott 35 546 4
6. J. Ofurie, St. John’s 28 495 5
7. J. Richardson, Pingree 26 443 4
8. O. Gasinowski, Danvers 32 440 7
9. J. Aguero, St. John’s 28 412 6
10. D. Barrett, Peabody 30 400 8
BY THE NUMBERS
26.7: Yards per catch for Pingree’s Chris Colby, by far the best mark on the North Shore so far this season. Here are top dozen leaders in that category through Week 9 (minimum 12 catches):
Player’s Name, School Rec. Yds YPC
1. Chris Colby, Pingree 26 694 26.7
2. Jayce Dooley, Peabody 13 290 22.3
3. Colin Holden, Essex Tech 15 334 22.3
4. Connor Cronin, Marblehead 30 547 18.2
5. J. Ofurie, St. Johns 28 495 17.7
6. Aris Xerras, Danvers 18 309 17.2
7. Jaylon Richardson, Pingree 26 443 17.0
8. Shane Keough, Marblehead 19 318 16.7
9. Eli Batista, Peabody 44 731 16.6
10. Costa Beechin, Fenwick 39 624 16.0
11. Stephon Patrick, St. John’s 17 235 15.8
12. Elijah Burns, Swampscott 35 546 15.6
GAMES TO WATCH
Bishop Fenwick (8-1) at Maynard (7-2) Thursday at Alumni Field, 7:30 p.m.: The Crusaders are aiming for their third straight trip to the state semifinals in unfamiliar territory. Maynard, which plays primarily a Central Mass. schedule, opened eyes with an opening night with over Chelmsford ... which hasn’t lost since. The Tigers run a spread offense that mixes the run and pass well, and appears to be a much better squad than the one Fenwick hammered in last year’s playoffs (49-14). Bryce Leaman, Costa Beechin, Aidan Breen, Troy Irizarry & Co. will need to be at their best to return home to Margin Street with another win.
Marblehead (7-1) at Milton (8-0) Friday at Brooks Field, 7 p.m.: Two coaches with a lot of familiarity with each other — Jim Rudloff of the Magicians and Steve Dembowski, the former Swampscott boss who now heads up Milton — face off for the eight time, but this time with a berth in the Division 3 state semifinals on the line. The host Wildcats are explosive in all facets of the game and love to pile up points behind Bay State League Herget Division MVP Shane Vaughan, the team’s QB. Marblehead will want to jump out to an early lead, as it did last week against Whitman-Hanson, and force the ‘Cats to play from behind.
St. John’s Prep (7-2) at Andover (9-0) Friday at Lovely Stadium, 7 p.m.: It’s a North Shore vs. Merrimack Valley battle as the Eagles travel up Route 114 to meet the unbeaten Golden Warriors. The hosts have one of the state’s best offensive teams, averaging a whopping 40.8 points per game. They’ve also defeated two foes still in the playoff chase (Central Catholic and Methuen) in 1- and 7-point games, respectively, while St. John’s Prep’s victories have all been by comfortable margins. If the Eagles prevail in this contest, don’t expect it to be another blowout ... but it certainly could turn out to be a high-scoring affair.
Don’t forget to follow all the weekend action on Twitter @salemnewssports as well as our individual accounts from various games: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN, @JeanDePlacidoSN, and @bscooper60.