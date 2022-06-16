They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree ... but they never specify if that’s the family tree or a coaching tree.
In the case of the Palmieris, it’s both.
One of the most decorated sporting families in Peabody over the last 25 years, the Palmieris are finally going to a high school state championship game. Of course, they’re doing it together.
Peabody head softball coach Tawny Palmieri is assisted by both of her older brothers, Gary and Anthony, as well as their father Gary, Sr. The clan has guided the No. 9 seeded Tanners (22-2) to Friday’s Division 1 state title game against defending state champion Taunton (the No. 3 seed, 20-4) at UMass Amherst’s Sortino Field (5:30 p.m.).
Tawny Palmieri’s nieces, Luccie, Olivia and Bobbi, serve as bat girls for Peabody High. That was the same role she had for so many of Gary and Anthony’s baseball teams, coached by dad, including when they won the Babe Ruth World Series together in 1999.
“It’s all kind of come full circle,” said Gary Jr. “We’re all cut from the same mold and it’s been a lot of fun all being together on this ride.”
All three Palmieris are Peabody High Athletic Hall of Famers. Anthony, who excelled in football and baseball and had over 100 points in hockey, was inducted in 2016; Gary, a stout defensive tackle and nimble hockey defenseman and outfielder, was inducted in 2018; and Tawny, maybe the best athlete of the bunch, was voted in with the Class of 2020.
“I love helping her out,” Anthony said. “She did it for us for all those years. It’s the least we can do.”
A 2008 PHS grad, Tawny Palmieri excelled in field hockey (she’s now the Tanner varsity coach, too) and was an incredible point guard in basketball. Softball was always her passion, though, and after being named Greater Boston League MVP she played at UMass Amherst and then at Merrimack College, where she was an All-American.
Now in her third year as Tanner softball coach, Palmieri has a 53-11 record (39-3 the last two seasons). She’s now one of only three head coaches to take a Peabody High girls team to a state final; AD Dennis Desroches and the legendary Jane Heil (who coached Palmieri and lauds her as one of the best leaders she ever had) are the others.
“She had so much experience playing the game as the highest possible level and she’s been around so many good coaches,” Gary Jr. said when asked what makes his sister a great coach. “She does an unbelievable job with fundamentals. That really sets her apart.”
This year’s Peabody squad has plenty of talent: Arguably the state’s best battery in pitcher Abby and catcher Bo Bettencourt plus Assumption College bound shortstop Emma Bloom, fellow captain Gina Terrazzano and budding stars Logan Lomasney and Avery Grieco.
The Tanners are far more than superstar power, however. Besides strikeouts and home runs, they’re a very sound defensive team. They run the bases extremely well (five steals in the state semifinal win over Wachusett) and use that aggression to manufacture runs against top competition.
“There’s a lot of little things in the game that you wouldn’t think of that I got from my dad. I learned so much being around him,” Tawny Palmieri said. “The baserunning? Definitely got that from him.”
When things get tense in a close game, it’s nice to be able to look down the dugout and see a trusted face. The Palmieris might not always agree on whether to call a pitch-out, steal a base or put on a shift, but their shared experience means they always have every option on their minds.
“There might be a few arguments here and there ... but it never lasts,” Anthony said. “Tawny, she loves the game. She’s here to teach the girls and try to make them better. It’s great for the kids to have a coach like that.”
The clan’s advice to the young Tanners goes well beyond the fundamentals. They’ve played in so many big games — Gary and Anthony came within a game of the Super Bowl twice in their careers, helped end a 20-year state tourney drought in hockey and played in two North baseball finals, not to mention Tawny’s deep tourney runs on the girls side — that they’re always quick with a story about how to compete, stay loose or maintain teamwork.
“They’re big on mentality and trust,” Bloom said. “They always keep us into the game, make sure we’re never satisfied. They always keep us on our toes, especially on the bases.”
There will be times, especially in practice, when one of the siblings uses one of their dad’s catchphrases or runs a drill exactly the way he used to. It usually comes along with some good natured ribbing.
“Sometimes it scares me ... like oh my God, I’m turning into my dad,” Tawny Palmieri said with a chuckle.
“The best thing about having us all together is the trust it creates. If you get mad at each other, you can’t stay mad. That’s what family is all about.”
Tawny Palmieri works her team hard. She has high expectations, takes the games seriously and has helped drive her team to the verge of immortality with a Division 1 state title. It’s fair to say part of the fabric of her program is family first, be it the family at home or the one you share a dugout with.
“Everything we have is built on trusting each other,” Bloom said. “Having fun out there and working hard.”
Back in 2000 when he was heading into the third of the Babe Ruth World Series he took Peabody to, Gary Sr. told The Salem News, “Maybe I’ve been able to teach these kids a little something, and we’ve had a lot of fun together. Maybe 10 years from now, some of these kids will look back and think they learned something from me. That would make me feel really good.”
It’s been 22 years and there’s no doubt a lot of people learned a lot from him. All he has to do is look up from the Tanner dugout and see both his family tree, and his coaching tree, to be sure of that.