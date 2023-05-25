Local high school hoops fans may remember Jared Berry as a speedy and shifty scoring machine capable of weaving his way into the lane for high percentage looks at the rim.
Previously playing for Danvers High, Berry transferred to Vermont Academy in 2021, repeating his junior year with hopes of fine tuning his skills and earning a spot with a college program down the road.
Two years later, Berry has not only wrapped up a phenomenal run up north, but he’s reached his ultimate goal by recently committing to Trinity College to continue his budding hoops career.
“It was a great experience in the sense that I got to focus a lot on both basketball and school,” Berry said of his time at Vermont Academy, where he played for head coach John Zall. “There’s not a ton to do out at boarding school and I was able to focus on basketball, work out a lot and had a lot of free time. I was competing with a lot of players that are going to play high level basketball, so it was great to be able to practice against them and learn from them.”
In terms of his commitment to Trinity, Berry says one visit to the school was more than enough to convince him it was the right spot.
“When I visited and met the coaches and some of the players, they really seemed to all like basketball — and that’s something I didn’t necessarily experience at some other schools,” he said. “They really care. The basketball culture there is great; it’s a good team and also a good school. I’m not going to be playing basketball forever, so I want to make sure I get a good education for whenever I’m done.”
As a junior at Danvers High during the 2020-21 season, Berry led The Salem News coverage area in scoring at 22.4 points per game. He chipped in seven rebounds and three assists per contest and always seemed to find a way to impact the game despite regularly drawing double teams and traps.
Berry has always been a hard worker; he also possesses elite athleticism and a natural ability to put the ball in the hoop. He certainly learned a lot under Falcons head coach Chris Timson But in playing for a Danvers squad that lacked depth and veteran experience, Berry’s growth on the court was somewhat hindered as he was constantly the focal point for opposing defenses.
By transferring to Vermont Academy, it allowed Berry to fulfill his true potential and elevate his skills both against and alongside other extremely talented players. He focused on improving his shooting with the Wildcats, getting stronger physically and becoming a more complete player.
“We had a shooting gun there, so I was able to shoot all the time and really work on my jump shot more,” he said. “I feel like I got a lot better at being more physical, being a better playmaker and understanding the game more, too. Just learning different actions; I feel like I learned how to play the game more and have a better feel for it.”
When he wasn’t at practice with the team, Berry was in the gym getting up shots by himself. During the offseason, he trained with Tony Gallo Athletics, competed on the AAU circuit with Metro Boston, and played in the ever-growing Props 2 Pops summer hoops league in Salem.
It was all basketball all the time for Berry — and from a leadership perspective, he took a significant leap forward by being named a team captain for the Wildcats this past season.
“We only had three or four seniors on the team and a lot of younger guys, so it was a good experience trying to be more vocal, lead by example and just always doing the right thing and helping others,” said Berry.
From his junior to senior year, Berry’s squad doubled their win total from nine to 18. He averaged better than 13 points a night this past winter and helped his squad secure the program’s first-ever victories over both St. Thomas More and Bridgton Academy. Vermont wound up falling in the opening round of the NEPSAC Class AAA playoffs, but were right there until the final buzzer against a South Kent team that featured 5-star recruit and Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson.
Berry finished his two-year stint in the Green Mountain State with over 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in one of the best high school leagues in the country. Now he’ll look to make his mark at the collegiate level for a Trinity team that finished 16-9 last season.
