Steve Driscoll realizes it will take some time to build the Salem State men’s lacrosse program back up. But he’s never shied away from a challenge before, and has no plans to change that philosophy now.
Driscoll, a Manchester-by-the-Sea native who coached the Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team to great success (59-39) the last six years, thought long and hard about leaving the school at which he also works. But he ultimately felt he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to coach at the collegiate level.
Still, Driscoll — whose Vikings are 2-1 this season after a snowy 22-5 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Wednesday afternoon — never actually expected to be hired for the position.
“When the job was posted I decided to throw my application in, not expecting them to want me. I was surprised when it was offered to me,” said Driscoll, the Director of Admissions at Bishop Fenwick. It took me over a week to think it over and decide to accept the challenge.”
Driscoll happened to be driving through his hometown when he spotted the car of a former Manchester Essex lacrosse player that he’d coached on the Hornets’ JV squad. So he stopped to chat with Pat Guinee of Gloucester, a Salem State junior midfielder.
“Pat told me he had transferred to Salem State and I asked him to be my volunteer assistant at Fenwick, thinking it was a way to build his own coaching experience, and he helped us last season,” said Driscoll. “Pat told me about the (Salem State) job being posted. At the time I had no thoughts about leaving Fenwick lacrosse, but decided I couldn’t pass the opportunity up.”
Having close relationships with players in something Driscoll encourages. His philosophy includes making positive changes and molding young men into better people.
While he knows the program at the college has been in flux, he is convinced it can be brought back up.
Out of 230 Division 3 men’s lacrosse teams, Salem State came into the season ranked No. 227 and hasn’t won a Little East Conference game since 2015. Last year because of COVID they had only four games, and then-coach Eric Small left after the first two — with an interim coach filling in the rest of the way.
Driscoll vows it will be different this season. So far, the results bear that out: after an opening day loss to Gordon, the Vikings earned their first win by hammering Wells, 21-5, then following that up with Wednesday’s triumph over Lyndon.
“I stress having players who want to be here and represent Salem State University,” said Driscoll, a University of Maine graduate.
The team captains are senior attackmen Drew Worthley from Saugus (whose brother, Ian, played for Driscoll at Fenwick) and Kevin Albert from Canton, along with former attackman-turned-goalie Zach Royal from Abington.
“Royal has been a lifesaver because we needed an goalie and he volunteered to step in. He’s doing a great job in a leadership role for the defense,” said Driscoll.
“Lake Fleming, who was on my JV team at Manchester-Essex, transferred to Salem State, too It’s really nice to know so many of the players. Dakota Girard is from Gloucester, Mike Zarro is a Peabody (High) kid who plays defense, and (junior) Sam Cioffi is from Marblehead High, where he played hockey and lacrosse.”
Another local is freshman Christian Burke from Danvers High.
While Driscoll said having so many local kids is great, he plans to expand the roster to include more states through recruiting.
“These young men have lost so much (during COVID-19) that we want them to get out there and gain confidence, build positive attitudes and have accountability to themselves, their teammates, and the college. That will all translate into team success,” Driscoll said. “I’m not calling it necessarily a rebuilding year, but a building one. We have to build back up with our bare hands, kind of the same situation as when I started at Bishop Fenwick.
“Leaving something better than what you found is always the goal,” he added. “This year it’s about getting the feeling back that they want to play lacrosse at Salem State and buy into the philosophy. I want to see Salem State lacrosse stuff on campus, and the support from athletic director Nicolle Wood has been terrific. I know we’ve got to break it down and build it back up. We can do it with the players we have who want to be here.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN