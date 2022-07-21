DANVERS — Eat, sleep, hockey, repeat.
Starting from age five, Martin fell in love with hockey and has embraced the competitive spirit upbringing his family has provided. While also playing baseball, soccer, and golf, hockey has always shone through.
“I think it’s a great sport for me,” said Martin. “I really like the feeling I have when I’m playing hockey and how competitive I get.”.
The former Bishop Fenwick center/wing always knew he wanted to play college hockey. Now Martin’s dream will become a reality when he laces up his skates for Johnson & Wales University in Providence.
“I’m most excited to meet all my teammates, get comfortable making new bonds, play the game I love, and enjoy the ride,” said Martin.
Having played his ninth and 10th grade seasons at Pentucket Regional before coming to Bishop Fenwick, Martin had 116 points in his high school career. This past season, he had a breakout season with the Boston Advantage of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL), notching 18 goals and 25 assists in 43 games.
“My freshman year at Pentucket, along with two of my teammates (Hazen Pike, who went on to Pingree, and Richie Hardy), was great; without them it wouldn’t have been possible to graduate with over 100 points,” Martin recalled. “Our freshman year I had 44 points, then my sophomore year I got a little injured but I still got 34 points.
“Honestly it was a bit scary,” he added, talking about transferring prior to his junior year. “I didn’t know anyone at Fenwick; I only knew one student who was transferring with me. It was a big transition for me. Though I was able to bring my offensive style of play and get points for my team in any way possible.”
Knowing it would be the best way for college coaches to see him play and, most importantly, keep having fun on the ice, he chose to spend the 2021-22 season with the Boston Advantage.
“It was a great experience; the coaching staff really know what they’re doing. As soon as I started with them, I knew I was bound to play college hockey,” said Martin, who credits his parents for being his biggest motivators. “They have the most connections in all of college hockey, even at the pro level, so I had an unbelievable year. I wouldn’t have wanted to play anywhere else.”
Now he’s ready for the challenge that Division 3 college hockey will bring at Johnson & Wales, where Martin will major in in culinary arts s well as food and beverage management.
The Wildcats, coached by Eric Graham, play out of the New England Hockey Conference and are looking for an infusion of talent after going 4-22 last winter. Martin is eager to get there and bond with his new teammates and coaches while showing what he can do on the ice.
“I love doing stuff with my teammates and having fun with them other than just in hockey. Of course, I love games and practices, too, but it’s also about making these bonds and friendships cause they will be with you for the rest of your life,” said Martin.