BOXFORD — If Mike Cerullo could strap on the pads, lace up his cleats, and don the red and white colors of Masconomet one more time, he’d do so in a heartbeat.
Cerullo, who played his final high school football game for the Chieftains nearly four decades ago, is long past his playing career. But the memories from those four seasons are something he keeps near and dear in his heart to this day.
“I’d give anything to jump in one of those uniforms one last time,” said Cerullo. “You don’t realize how fast it goes; I’d definitely have one play left in me.”
Now a member of the NFL’s league office as a director in football operations — a position he’s held the past six years — Cerullo stopped by his alma mater Wednesday afternoon to offer words of wisdom to this year’s squad as it gears up for Thursday morning’s Thanksgiving Day bout with Bishop Fenwick.
Cerullo is extremely accomplished in his own right, having won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints as a defensive quality control coach in 2010. But Wednesday’s visit was strictly about Masco’s players, particularly the senior class.
“It was great to be back. It had been 20 years since I’ve been back for Thanksgiving, 23 since I last walked off the field as a coach there, and 38 years since I last walked out of there as a captain for my last game,” said Cerullo, who currently resides in New Jersey. “Just seeing the players, seeing that Masco logo on the jerseys and being around practice and the guys, it was awesome. So much of it was the same; even the locker room smelled the same. It just brought back a ton of memories.”
Masconomet (6-4) will open a new rivalry with the Crusaders (9-2) on the holiday, and Cerullo hopes to be there to cheer his former team on. He knows all too well that the last game is always the most memorable, and wanted to make sure that the 2023 graduating class and beyond doesn’t take it for granted.
“The one thing that struck me the most was just how fast time flies,” he said. “I told them to relish this moment because you’re going to wake up one day like I did and it’s going to be 38 years since you walked out of this tunnel. So make the most of it. You’re all brothers now and you’ll walk together forever in the annals of time, just like me and my former teammates.”
For Masconomet senior quarterback and captain Matt Richardson, Cerullo’s sentiments certainly made a profound impact.
“He told us that he and his friends still talk about the last game to this day. ‘The last game is the game you’re going to remember the most, so make it count’,” said Richardson. “That resonated with me the most of all.”
Cerullo was donning his Super Bowl XLIV ring at the practice, but never felt like it was the right time to show it off. Instead, he spent time encouraging the Chieftains and attempting to drill home just how important it is go out with a bang on their home field.
Richardson, however, did get the opportunity to ask Cerullo what his favorite memory was — and the latter didn’t hesitate.
“I asked him what his most memorable coaching moment was and he said that the feeling of winning the Super Bowl was his favorite,” said Richardson.
For Cerullo, he actually felt an instant connection to the Chieftains’ senior signal caller. “I grew up across the street from the Richardson family of Richardson’s Dairy, and I didn’t realize a Richardson is now the QB,” said Cerullo. “That was pretty cool.”
All in all it was a special day for all involved, one that Masco hopes can provide a bit of extra motivation when it takes the field at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“It was really special,” said Cerullo. “One of the things I really liked was I looked in the end zone and the scoreboard has the No. 7 on it for (the late) Keith Koster. I had coached the Koster boys when they were at Masco, and just to see that up there was great.
“I enjoyed watching practice,” he added. “(Head coach) Gavin (Monagle) runs a great, crisp practice. I know their season didn’t end the way they wanted it to in the playoffs, but I see a bright future for the Masco football team.”
