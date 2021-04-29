Former Peabody standout Wolff passes 100 career points at Utica

At some point in every athlete's career, there comes a time to hang it up.
That day is nearing for former Peabody High lacrosse star Lauren Wolff — but not before she reached a monumental milestone at Division 3 Utica College.
Wolff, who broke the school record for goals (77) and career points (252) at Peabody High before graduating in 2017, recently notched her 100th career point at Utica and did so in impressive fashion. The 5-foot-1 attacker scored a career-best six goals in a convincing win over Hartwick College earlier this month, with her first marker of the game putting her over the century mark.
"It was definitely just a fun, in-the-moment type of thing," said Wolff. "I missed out on the opportunity last year because of losing most of my junior season (Utica played just four games in 2020 due to the pandemic), so it was great to have a second chance and do so as a senior this year.
"I knew going into the game that I had one point left to get to that milestone, which was a little intimidating. But once I got it, I couldn't stop there and I ended up having a really great game."
Wolff has 21 goals with 16 assists this season, giving her career totals of 62 goals, 62 assists and 124 points. More importantly, her team continues to win: Utica is 9-5 and riding a three-game winning strea. Its most recent triumph coming in dominant fashion over Keuka College (20-4) in the opening round of the Empire 8 Conference Tournament.
Not only was that matchup the first-ever time Utica hosted a conference playoff game, but it was also Wolff's first postseason win in a Utica uniform.
"Usually our conference tournament goes right into the semis, with only the top four seeds qualifying," said Wolff. "My past three years we've made it to postseason play and we've been the No. 3 seed every single year. But this year they brought in the top six, so we were able to host a first round game -- which was really cool"
Wolff scored two goals and had a season-high four assists in the win over Keuka. She'll look to continue her strong play when her team heads to Nazareth College for a semifinal matchup Friday. Utica has already dropped two games to Nazareth this season, but both were competitive and Wolff knows her squad will be ready to roll in Round 3.
"I think we improved so much in each game that we've played against Nazareth. We're going in with a positive mindset," she said. "Sometimes we go in scared because we know how good they are, so we just have to play our game, play relaxed and not force anything. This could be our last game, so we want to leave it all out there on the field."
A nursing major, Wolff has accepted a position at Crouse Hospital in nearby Syracuse, where she will work in the neonatal intensive care unit upon graduation.
She also plans to stay close to her lacrosse roots for years to come. She continues to follow the Peabody High program, keeping in touch with former players and newcomers who've gone on to greener pastures.
"I'm always looking back at Peabody's team and tracking different girls who graduated. For example, I've been watching Colleen Crotty at (Western Connecticut), and I'm excited to get back for alumni weekend."
||||