DANVERS — When he knew his playing days as a professional hockey player were beginning to wind down, John McCarthy began to poke around different industries and shadowed some people for a day at their jobs to see what direction he might want to go.
Ultimately, what they did was reinforce his desire to stay in hockey as a coach.
“Honestly, the last five years of my playing career I was more an extension of the coaching staff with my age and experience. That’s what my role was,” said the 35-year-old McCarthy, who was named head coach of the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda two weeks ago. “It was a pretty smooth transition getting into coaching when my career ended (in December 2019).”
Tuesday night, McCarthy and his wife, Erin, were back at his alma mater, St. John’s Prep, where he served as the keynote speaker for the school’s ‘Celebration of Champions’. The Eagles’ seven state championship teams from the 2021-22 fall and winter sports seasons — golf, cross country, mountain biking, skiing, swimming and diving, wrestling and hockey (which McCarthy served as captain of in 2004, leading the team in scoring with 20 goals and 44 points) — were all feted at a catered banquet at the Prep’s Leo and Joan Mahoney Wellness Center.
McCarthy spoke to the athletes from the seven title winning teams, their parents, members of the Prep faculty and administration, and special guests, for 15 minutes. He touched on everything from being a 14-year-old freshman from Andover who didn’t even want to go to St. John’s Prep initially to how he made lifelong friendships during his four years on campus and how it shaped him into the person he is today.
He spoke eloquently to the crowd of about 500 about the school’s sense of community, how it gave him self confidence, and recounted how a fellow hockey and football player a grade ahead of him from Beverly, the late Pete Frates, would pick him up or drive him to his home in Andover as needed “because Pete was a good person who was raised well and it was the right thing to do.”
McCarthy mentioned “bringing value” to the assembled audience in whatever they choose to do, either during their remaining days at the school or as they go on with their lives, and used a line popular with mountain climbers that has been borrowed by the Navy Seals to “stay in your three-foot world” — essentially, take things one step at a time and don’t get caught up in trying to do everything at once.
“Being a Prep student or alum carries a little bit of weight and comes with responsibility,” he said. “To be an Eagle is to be loyal, loyal to your friends, someone that people can count on. If someone needs something and their back is against the wall, they can call you. You’re hard working: the schedule you guys keep is stringent. You have classes, you have homework, you have practice, you have weightlifting, you have treatment ... that’s hard. and you’re generous., generous with your time and give back to those who helped you along the way — especially your parents. You should say thank you to them whenever the opportunity arises.”
The San Jose Barracuda made McCarthy just their second coach in their 25-year history earlier this month. He had joined the coaching staff after his retirement just after Christmas in 2019, then spent the previous two seasons as the Barracuda’s development coach.
McCarthy, who had been forced to abruptly retire after he had suffered an Ischemic stroke due to an undetected hole in his heart (“I got the medicine I needed right away and was fine about two hours later,” he said), is the Barracuda’s record holder in a number of categories. They include most games played (275), most goals (62), most assists (76), most points (138) and most shorthanded goals (5). He served as the team’s captain from 2016-19 as well.
He also played 88 games in the National Hockey League with San Jose between 2010-16, scoring three goals and adding three assists. This was preceded by four years at Boston University, where McCarthy was the co-captain of the 2009 NCAA champions, and late in his career he served as a member of Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“John McCarthy is a natural fit as the next head coach of the San Jose Barracuda,” Barracuda General Manager Joe Will said in a release. “His leadership skills and professionalism, matched with his hockey IQ, have allowed him to succeed throughout his long and distinguished career with the Sharks and Barracuda. These traits, which he showed extensively as part of our player development staff over the last two years, will be a great asset for our developing players.”
The man who ranks seventh all-time in Prep hockey annals with 107 points (51 goals, 56 assists) said he enjoyed his role in player development the last few seasons, where he worked 1-on-1 with Barracuda players, stayed on the ice for practices, then watched the actual games from the press box and would go down to the locker room between periods to give his observations. But he felt he could make more of a difference in a coaching role and made it known after the season.
“I wanted to get back closer to the players and felt I’d be more useful on the bench. That way, I’m able to make adjustments in real time,” said McCarthy, a seventh round pick by San Jose in the 2006 NHL Draft who played all but 25 of his 577 career AHL games with the Sharks’ organization. During that time, he scored 130 goals and added 167 assists while compiling a plus-62 rating.
He’s now sifting through resumes and conducting interviews to fill the two assistant coach openings on his staff, then will head to Montreal for the NHL Draft in July. Following that he’ll be in San Jose for Development Camp for five days before returning to Massachusetts with his wife and 9-month-old son before the 2022-23 season — his first as head coach — begins in September.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I think this is what I was meant to do,” said McCarthy.