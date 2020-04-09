Just last month, Jarnel Guzman dropped 19 points in his team's convincing Division 1 state semifinal win over Mansfield at TD Garden.
Little did he know, that would be the last time he'd lace 'em up for his hometown Lynn English Bulldogs.
The MIAA's decision to cancel all high school state championship games was announced soon after, and although English was dubbed co-champions, it unfortunately stripped Guzman and Co. a chance to actually defend their 2018-19 state title. Not having the opportunity to compete one last time as a senior was certainly a tough pill to swallow, but making an official decision on where he'd play college ball undoubtedly helped ease some of that pain.
Late last month, Guzman committed to Division 2 Franklin Pierce University -- a new home where he hopes to further his impressive progression as a basketball player.
"The relationship I felt with (Franklin Pierce) coach (David) Chadbourne was everything," said Guzman, who fielded offers from a number of Division 1 and Division 2 schools before ultimately choosing FPU.
"I really liked him, to tell you the truth, and I'd rather go to a place where I will be given the chance to play and develop as a small guard rather than go somewhere and barely play or fight for minutes. It was just a very good situation and hard to pass up on; plus it's a very good school so that made it easier."
On a local level, Guzman is joined by teammate Jean-Baptiste Mukeba, who committed to Franklin Pierce last week, as well as Hamilton's Max Zegarowski, who will be a junior for the Ravens next season.
A crafty, sharpshooting floor general, Guzman would have been a good get for any college. Despite his size (he's a sturdy 5-foot-10), the hard-working marksman found a way to get it done on the court ever since breaking out as a freshman for St. John's Prep during the 2016-17 campaign.
He quickly blossomed into a Catholic Conference all-star as a sophomore for head coach John Dullea, averaging over 10 points and nearly five assists for what was a stacked Eagles team at the time. Guzman then ultimately decided to transfer back to his hometown school, Lynn English, where he'd only improve as a scorer, facilitator and leader.
He surpassed the 1,000 career point mark as a junior last winter and followed that up by averaging 24 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals per game this past season. Guzman finished his high school career with a whopping 1,518 points, good for second all-time at Lynn English, and was named the Northeastern Conference MVP in his final season.
"I definitely didn't know that we would be two-time state champs when I transferred over, but it's definitely a blessing," said Guzman. "I knew it was going to be harder this year because every team we played wanted to take us out. It was just a fun year and I'm honored and blessed to be able to go back-to-back."
With his confidence sky high, Guzman continued to make strides in his game this season that further appealed to the college level. The team captain worked diligently on his range and becoming more of a threat from deeper spots on the floor; he got more comfortable penetrating the lane and making things happen offensively; and he says his IQ and awareness was heightened as he began anticipating plays before they happened, both on offense and defense.
Guzman will take all those tools to the next level and hopes that his success at FPU will land him an opportunity overseas. He plans on studying graphic design, but realizes a different career path might present itself during his time away from home.
