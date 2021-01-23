Joe Morgan, like a lot of things pertaining to baseball and stories, remembers this particular nugget as if were yesterday.
Then a minor leaguer with the Evansville Braves (AA), in June of 1953, a fellow Walpole native, John Turco, was called up from the Jacksonville Braves (A), joining Morgan.
Turco’s claim to fame was copping the prestigious O’Melia Award, as MVP of the then annual Boston College-Holy Cross football game in 1950. He scored four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, which occurred after Holy Cross fell behind 14-0 and changed the game.
Morgan remembered discussing Walpole when Turco started talking his experience in Jacksonville and in particular, one of his teammates.
“Johnny said, ‘Joe, remember this name – Henry Aaron,’” recalled Morgan. “He said, ‘He’s a young black kid (19) from the south, Joe. He’s gonna be a great player some day. God, he can hit a baseball.’”
Aaron died on Thursday, two weeks shy of his 87th birthday.
Turco told Morgan that Aaron, defensively, wasn’t a great second baseman and would probably end up in the outfield.
In spring training of 1959, Morgan was eventually called up to the big leagues with the Milwaukee Braves and became teammates with Aaron.
By then, Aaron, as Turco had predicted, was greasing the tracks for a Hall of Fame career. He already had 140 homers by the age of 24.
“By the time I saw Hank he was great at everything,” said Morgan. “He could run. He could throw. He was good enough to play centerfield. They put him in right field and he never left.”
As a hitter?
“The best I had seen,” said Morgan. “He was still very young, but his forearms were so strong. The ball jumped off his bat.”
Morgan recalled a funny story from spring training in Bradenton, Fla., when manager Fred Haney, in the hopes of getting his team in shape, wanted all players to run when somebody hit a batting practice home run.
“A guy hits a homer and everything stops, and we’re all supposed to run around the field,” recalled Morgan. “Hank hit a ton of them. It was crazy. We did it for about two days and had to stop because it was killing us. My legs were sore for a week. It was an awful idea.”
Morgan said Aaron was his type of guy. He didn’t say much and he played the game right.
“He really was a nice, quiet guy,” said Morgan. “We knew then he was extra special and would do a lot of damage to the record book. But the best part was he was humble and didn’t brag. He just loved playing baseball.”
While Aaron ranks among the all-time greats in games played, total bases, walks and home runs (755), second all-time behind Barry Bonds (762), his day in the sun was surpassing Babe Ruth's home run total of 714 while with the Atlanta Braves.
Morgan, who turned 90 in November and still resides in Walpole, said Aaron’s place among the all-time greats will forever be justified.
And one other thing.
“Johnny Turco was a pretty good scout, don't you think?” said Morgan.