PEABODY — It had the atmosphere and clutch shot making of a playoff game and the aggressiveness and tenacity of a heavyweight bout.
The matchup was Peabody vs. Marblehead boys hoop, and anyone in attendance would likely agree it was an instant classic.
The Magicians made their mark early and often, building a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and taking a five point advantage at the break. But led by junior star A.J. Forte, the host Tanners never wilted, battled back on multiple occasions and ultimately sealed the deal at the free throw line in the final seconds for a 64-58 win.
Forte scored a game-high 33 points, 22 of which came in the second half, splashing jumper after jumper as he willed his team to victory.
The 5-foot-10 guard was unquestionably the player of the game, but it was his backcourt mate Raphel Laurent that drilled the shot of the night.
Trailing by one with 46 seconds to play, Shea Lynch whipped a pass to Laurent who was ready to catch and shoot from the corner. He let loose on a 3-ball that dropped in softly to put Peabody up two — and they never looked back.
“Raphel’s been huge for us this year and he was pretty quiet tonight but he stepped up in a huge moment,” said Tanners’ head coach Thad Broughton, his team now 6-2. “That shot changed the game. So hats off to Raphel; he’s worked so hard and I’m just really happy for him.”
The big time triple was Laurent’s first field goal of the second half. He finished with 9 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block in the win.
Prior to the monumental bucket, Forte was drilling shots from all over the court to keep his team within striking distance. Marblehead still led 47-41 after three and remained in front until Laurent’s bucket, but without Forte, Peabody may have never gotten the chance to go back ahead.
The area’s leading scorer through the first month of the season, Forte hit four 3-pointers after recess and dazzled with his dribbling and ability to find space to get his shot off. Even his misses looked good, and he added four free throws in the final minute to help put the nail in the coffin.
“I thought (Forte) played phenomenal in the second half. I thought everybody played well but specifically Anthony (Forte) and Vin O’Hara gave us some unbelievable minutes off the bench that really helped turn the tide,” said Broughton.
O’Hara didn’t necessarily stand out in the stat sheet (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), but he did the little things to really help his squad. Lynch was also his usual workhorse self, finishing with seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals to go with his five points.
On the other side, Marblehead built its lead by some tremendous work inside by big men Ryan Commoss and Miles O’Neill. Playing without fellow post player Scotty Campbell, both came up huge on the glass with Commoss netting a double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) and O’Neill, while battling through foul trouble, chipping in six points and eight boards.
The biggest difference maker for the Magicians, however, had to be Isaiah Makor. Normally a guard, Makor was slotted into the high post in the absence of Campbell, and delivered with an incredible display of offensive rebounding in traffic. He finished with 14 loud caroms to go with 12 points and a steal.
The contest ultimately came down to just a few plays in crunch time, and Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi said his team lost sight of some things when it mattered most.
“I thought we got a little bit out of our game plan, we asked a lot of some guys,” said Giarid. “Isaiah, we actually put him at the high post without Scotty Campbell which hurt us a bit, and Miles (O’Neill) getting some fouls hurt us too. We just got out of rhythm and we started letting them feel good about themselves.
“Couple balls didn’t bounce our way and that’s going to happen. So we just have to bounce back and get ready to get after it against Swampscott.”
Johnny Lucas added nine points for the hosts in the win. For Marblehead, which out-rebounded Peabody 47-29, Tyrone Countrymon finished with 10 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals while Nick Lemmond had eight points and three assists.
It was a big time win for the Tanners, who were fresh off a three-point loss to rival Salem last Friday.
“We lost a one point game to Beverly, a three point game to Salem, so to come back here and remain composed down the stretch and pull out a victory is huge for our confidence,” said Broughton. “And it shows we can play with anybody. Marblehead is a really good team so this is a huge win for us.”
Peabody 64, Marblehead 58
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Peabody (6-2): Nathan Braz 1-0-2, Raphel Laurent 3-1-9, A.J. Forte 12-4-33, Danny Barrett 2-0-4, Johnny Lucas 4-0-9, Shea Lynch 2-0-5, Vin O’Hara 0-2-2. Totals: 24-7-64.
Marblehead (5-3): Ryan Commoss 6-7-19, Miles O’Neill 2-2-6, Nick Lemmond 3-0-8, Isaiah Makor 4-4-12, Tyrone Countrymon 4-0-10, No. 31 1-0-3. Totals: 20-13-58.
Halftime: 30-25, Marblehead
3-pointers: P — Forte 5, Laurent 2, Lucas, Lynch; M — Lemmond 2, Countrymon 2, No. 31.
