Found, Crusaders earn convincing opening day hoops win

PEABODY — After plenty of debate, speculation and tireless game-planning for a potential winter season on the hardwood, high school basketball is officially back. And with all things considered, the first day of true competition couldn't have gone smoother.
While most area teams won't begin playing games for another week-and-a-half or so, the Bishop Fenwick girls kicked things off Monday afternoon with a convincing 59-41 victory. In doing so, the Crusaders displayed glimpses of the type of potential they have moving forward.
Did the game and indoor atmosphere have a bit of a different look to it than usual due to the new COVID-19 regulations? Sure. But aside from the masks gracing the faces of players, coaches and fans alike, it felt every bit like a normal high school basketball game. And man, was it good to be back.
"It doesn't feel that different, honestly," said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. "It felt like a real game to me; I really have nothing to complain about whatsoever. I think we're doing it safely, and it's just nice being back out there and feeling the excitement of coaching and playing."
DeBaggis is right. Other than the masks and a couple of minor tweaks to the rules (i.e., nobody under the basket for the front end of two free throws, no jump balls or inbounding from the baseline except for after a made basket, etc.), the clash had everything you'd expect from a high school clash.
For both sides, there was a bit of rust to shake off in the early going. Both Fenwick and Stang suffered bouts of early turnovers, questionable fouls and missed shots. But the Crusaders shook it off, outscoring their Catholic Central League rivals from Dartrmouth by 14 points (23-9) in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead they'd never relinquish.
For Fenwick, the successful separation spree all started on the defensive end. The hosts racked up 20 steals, eight of which came from leading scorer Olivia Found. The gritty guard was all over the place defensively, slashing into the passing lanes for easy swipes, poking the ball away from dribblers and creating easy buckets in transition.
Her relentlessness on that end of the court allowed her to shine offensively as well, leading the Crusaders with a game-high 19 points on 9-for-16 shooting while chipping in three assists to boot. Found did much of her damage in the opening half, scoring 15 of her 19 points in the first two frames as Fenwick built a 35-19 halftime lead.
"I've been watching (Found) play for a while now and I've always known she's such a heady player," said DeBaggis. "She's the type of player that makes everyone around her better because she knows when you're open even if you don't know it. She also really cares about defense; it would be one thing if this girl was pretty fantastic offensively and didn't play defense, but she plays defense too and plays it well."
Fenwick's lead ballooned to as big as 25 points early in the second half. Despite playing Bishop Stang to a near stalemate after the break, the game never really felt in doubt.
Captain Liz Gonzalez chipped in with nine points, four rebounds and a steal for Fenwick, while Maria Orfanos posted a nearly identical line of nine points, a rebound and a steal. DeBaggis was also pleased with the play from Veronica Tache, who managed seven points and a steal.
Overall the Crusaders shot 33 percent, including 18-of-44 (40.9 percent) on two-point tries but just 3-of-20 (15 percent) from deep. Some of the shots that would normally fall later in the season just weren't dropping on Monday, particularly early on.
But as DeBaggis noted, it's tough to complain about shooting percentage when you win by nearly 20 points.
"I felt all around the shot selection was good," he noted. "I actually thought our field goal percentage was going to be worse than it was. We missed a lot of bunnies here and there, which happens, but I was pleased with the shot selection. We have some good 3-point shooters, too, and I think it was just nerves there."
With no preseason scrimmages and limited practice time, a bit of rust was to be expected, he reasoned. But on a whole, Fenwick looked very impressive in its season opener.
Bishop Fenwick 59, Bishop Stang 41
at Bishop Fenwick
Fenwick: 12 22 14 11 — 59
Stang: 10 9 11 11 — 41
Bishop Fenwick: Olivia Found 9-0-19, Maria Orfanos 3-3-9, Liz Gonzalez 2-4-9, Veronica Tache 2-3-7, Morginn Kotchian 2-2-7, Nasha Arnold 2-3-7, Julia Loescher 1-0-2, Mia Mercurio 0-0-0, Erica Lendall 0-0-0, Ella Andrews 0-0-0, , Brynn Bertucci 0-0-0.
Bishop Stang: Abby Fernandes 6-0-14, Bridget Markey 3-4-10, Sophie Caldwell 2-3-7, Kate Carreau 2-2-6, Kendyll Riedl 1-0-2, Leah Katz 0-1-1, Alexandria James 0-1-1.
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 34-19
3-pointers: BF: Found, Kotchian, Gonzalez; BS: Fernandes 2.
Records: BF 1-0; BS 0-1.