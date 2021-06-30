Not for a nanosecond have the members of the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team felt they wouldn’t raise the Division 1 state championship trophy when the final game of the 2021 season was over.
Tonight, they’ll get the chance to make those years-in-the-making dreams a wonderful reality.
Forty-eight minutes is all that stands between the Eagles and their first championship in 11 years. To achieve ultimate glory, they’ll meet their Catholic Conference rivals from BC High for the fourth time this season, beginning at 7:30 p.m. before what is expected to be a raucous crowd at Glatz Field.
Having decimated all three of their playoff foes thus far — Peabody, North Andover and Lincoln-Sudbury by a combined score of 40-15 — St. John’s will be looking to complete their journey with a third triumph over their fellow Eagles this season. They’ve won both meetings on the Glatz turf rather handily, taking a 14-5 win in mid-May before rolling in the Catholic Conference title tilt, 14-4, earlier this month.
The lone blemish on the Prep’s stellar season, however, came against ... BC High. That defeat, an 8-7 overtime setback in Dorchester, was a reminder that for all of their depth, talent and confidence, they can be beaten.
So what do the hosts need to do tonight to claim the Division 1 state hardware from tournament director Barry Haley?
“We need to focus on the things that have helped us get to this point,” said head coach John Pynchon. “Playing great team defense, execution on our rides and clears, and being fast and aggressive on offense. Faceoffs and faceoff wing play in particular will be important to controlling the pace of play.”
The Prep has been utterly dominant on the draw this season, winning 253 of 359. That’s a success rate of better than 70 percent, meaning time after time St. John’s is usually following one of its own scores by gaining possession once again, setting up shop in the offensive end and adding another goal to their ever-growing tally.
Graham Tyson (116 of 163, a 71.2 percent success rate) and Owen Umansky (84 of 120, 70 percent) have been the primary FOGO’s, having gone a combined 16 for 22 in Saturday’s North final victory over Lincoln-Sudbury. Chris Esposito (40 of 57, 70.1 percent) also wins far more faceoffs than he loses.
“The BC High faceoff man (Joe LaRosa) had a great game on Sunday against Franklin (in the South final), so we need Graham, Owen and Chris to be ready,” said Pynchon. “We need to avoid feeling the pressure of the game and letting it impact how we play (playing tight or anxious). We also need to shoot the ball well and work for good shots throughout the game, but especially in the first half.”
With 227 goals in 17 games, St. John’s is averaging more than 13.3 goals a contest. There’s no one player opponents can focus on containing, either, as they spread around the ball liberally while waiting for the ideal shot.
Sophomore Jimmy Ayers (a team-leading 42 goals and 63 points), junior Tommy Sarni (30 goals, 21 assists) and senior Luke Surette (24 goals, 10 assists) are all lethal attackmen; so too is captain Michael Kelly (33 goals, 17 assists) in the midfield. Fellow middies Pat Atkins (a captain with 18 goals), Charlie Wilmot (20) and Tyee Ambrosh (7 goals, 11 assists) also have exceptional stick skills.
Grady McGowan and Drew Fietze lead a strong group of defensive middies in front of LSM’s Sean O’Brian, Nolan Philpott and captain Michael Ayers. A ground ball machine, junior Connor Kelly and fellow defenders Emmett Schillinger, Tim Haarmann, Christian Rooney, Matt DiCara and Luca Winter make sure that senior netminder Kaden Quirk (102 saves) sees every shot possible.
BC High, which refused to touch the Division 1 South trophy after defeating Franklin Sunday night, 14-9 (unlike St. John’s Prep, which celebrated and took pictures with the North hardware), also has a balanced offensive attack. Louis Timmins and Vin Horton both scored thrice in the sectional final, with Carter Rice, Tim Rogers, Emmett Martin, Will Emsing, Owen Porter, and James Carroll also found the back of the net.
Goaltender Jamie Horton and skilled long pole Mikey Ryan have been pillars on defense for coach Marcus Craigwell’s program, which captured its fourth South crown in the last five years. They last won the state title in 2018.
###
In the three previous games against BC High, Jimmy Ayers has scored eight goals and four assists for a team-best 12 points. Sarni has also been brilliant with six goals and five assists, while Wilmot and Surette both registering six tallies and one helper. Michael Kelly (3 goals, 3 assists) and Atkins (2 goals, 3 assists) have also shone offensively, with Quirk stopping a combined 25 shots.
###
No surprise that St. John’s has a boatload of players who will continue their careers for high level college programs.
Michael Ayers will be playing at Tufts; Atkins will do likewise for Connecticut College, Schillinger at Wesleyan and Quirk at St. John’s University in New York. O’Brian will head upstate New York to Nazareth (where he’ll also play hockey), and Tyson will be taking draws at Bryant University.
Other seniors who don’t plan on playing but still have their college plans set include Jackson DeSanto, Danis and McGowan, who will all be students at the University of Virginia; goalie Mitchell Hodgson is bound for Bentley; Surette will be taking his classroom talents to Providence College; and Fietze is heading south to attend Vanderbilt.
Two Eagles’ underclassmen, Sarni (Providence) and Connor Kelly (University of Richmond), have already committed to play Division 1 college lacrosse. Pynchon expects others to be making their college choices in the coming months while hoping to continue their own careers, including Rooney, Philpott, Wilmot, Winter and Haarmann.
###
It’s hard to believe this is only the second-ever playoff meeting between the two sets of Eagles; BC High took home an 8-6 victory over St. John’s in the 2013 playoffs.
###
The current Prep seniors were first graders when the Eagles won their first state title, 12-11 in overtime at Harvard Stadium over the six-time defending champions from Duxbury. Defenseman James Fahey raced downfield following a point-blank OT stop from goaltender Nick Triano (12 saves), faked a Duxbury defender and flung the shot-heard-’round-Spring Street into the Green Dragons’ cage for the title-winning score.
Duxbury had taken a 11-10 lead with 18 seconds left before faceoff ace Mark Macdonald pushed the draw to Colin Blackwell (currently with the NHL’s New York Rangers) on the wing, who took the ball downfield quickly and rang a shot off the post. Teammate Garrett Campbell, the Prep’s all-time leading scorer, pounced quickly and knocked the rebound into the net as if he were shooting a hockey puck along the ice, tying the score with seven seconds remaining in regulation. Campbell finished with four goals and Blackwell two for then-coach John Roy’s squad.
###
The Ayers brothers, who call South Hamilton home, are two of the larger pieces of the Prep puzzle, with the sophomore as its top scorer and the senior as its best defender. So who gets the better of the battles when they go 1-on-1 in practice?
“I score on him sometimes,” admitted Jimmy, “but most of the time he locks me down. He’s a really, really good defender.”
“At this point, I know all his moves,” laughed Michael.
Getting the chance to play together and compete for a state championship naturally means the world to these siblings.
“I’ve played sports with him my whole life, share a room with him and pretty much share a life with him,” said Michael Ayers. “To be able to play varsity lax for the first time together has been amazing. Jimmy’s such a good player and makes so many great plays offensively; it’s a lot of fun for me to watch him do his thing from down on defense.”
Jimmy Ayers was equally praiseworthy of his older brother.
“It’s special to watch him taking on other team’s top scorers and try to cover the midline,” he said. “Michael’s the most locked-in guy out there; he makes all the stops and does a great job with clears. He’s a big help for the attack, too, because he lets us settle in and create a better ride. He’s a great player to watch.”
Like many of their Prep teammates, the two redheads have been attempting to grow playoff ‘beards’, with varying degrees of success.
“Mine’s authentic. Jimmy dyes his, so it’s not real,” Michael, ribbing his brother, said with a chuckle.
The best ‘stache on the team? In this observer’s opinion, that would have to be the lip sweater adorning Quirk between the pipes.