Four Endicott student-athletes honored by NSCA

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) has selected Endicott College student-athletes Mackenzie Kennedy (women's volleyball), Caroline Hughes (women's ice hockey), Danvers native Kristen McCarthy (women's field hockey) and Conor O'Brien (men's ice hockey) as 2020 All-American Athlete Award recipients.
The award is given to student athletes based on athletic accomplishments and dedication to strength and conditioning. Here's a quick glance at the phenomenal foursome.
MACKENZIE KENNEDY, women's volleyball senior defensive specialist
Notable accomplishments: Libero of the Year; First-Team All-Conference by the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC); AVCA All-American Honorable Mention; averaged 5.53 digs per set; recorded conference-best 356 digs; had 20-plus digs in 16 matches.
KRISTEN McCARTHY, field hockey senior forward
Notable accomplishments: Two-time CCC Offensive Player of the Year; top three in goals (18), assists (10) and points (46); two-time conference championship winner; program's first-ever Regional Player of the Year and first-ever two-time First-Team All-American.
CONOR O'BRIEN, men's ice hockey junior goaltender
Notable accomplishments: Posted league bests in wins (19), goals against average (1.72) and save percentage (.941); credited with three shutouts; had eight 30-plus save performances and recorded a season-high 48 saves; was named the CCC Goaltender of the Year and was a 2019-20 Joe Concannon Award Semifinalist.
CAROLINE HUGHES, women's ice hockey class of 2019 forward
Because of the deadline last year, Hughes was unable to be nominated because her season had not ended prior to March 1
Notable accomplishments: Played in every game her senior year and scored key goals to helped lead the Gulls to the 2019 Colonial Hockey Conference Championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament; was a 2018-19 AHCA All-American Scholar and a member of the 2018-19 CHC All-Academic Team.
