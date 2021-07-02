Four Fenwick boys lax players named First Team CCL all-stars; Driscoll named Coach of the Year 

The Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team, which after an 0-3 start to the season reached the Division 3 North semifinals and finished with an overall 12-7 record, was rewarded by the Catholic Central League for its success.
Four Crusaders were named First Team all-stars within the CCL. Senior attack Liam Hill, who finished second on the North Shore with 62, was chosen, as was senior midfielder and team captain Stefano Fabiano, who scored 27 goals and finished with 50 points despite missing the first nine games of the season with an injury. They were joined by senior captain and long stick middie Jake Connolly, as well as senior midfielder Aiden Anthony, who had a stellar season in his own right with 54 points.
Junior defenseman Kevin Wood, who also missed a good chunk of the season due to injury before coming back and dominating, was named Second Team CCL All-Star, which senior goaltender George Kostolias, who had a North Shore best 197 saves this spring, was chosen as an honorable mention selection.
Bishop Fenwick head coach Steve Driscoll was named the Catholic Central League's Coach of the Year after guiding his Crusaders into the CCL Cup playoff title game. In his five seasons on the sidelines, Fenwick has gone a combined 59-39.
