Four Ipswich High track and field standouts have been named Cape Ann League all-stars for the recently completed Fall 2 indoor season.

Amelia Stacy earned accolades for her performance in the 2-mile for the Tigers, where she had a personal record this season after running a 12:40.94. Teammate Olivia Novello did likewise in the 55 hurdles, where she set a new school record with a time of 8.94. Colby Filosa, who reguarly won first place in the 300 for Ipswich, was also chosen. 

Four from Ipswich named Cape Ann League all-stars

Olivia Novello, shown here placing first in the 55-meter hurdles against Manchester Essex this season, was one of four Ipswich track and field athletes chosen as Cape Ann League all-stars.

Jaime Campos/Staff photo

The Ipswich girls were also chosen as the Cape Ann League Baker division's Team Sportsmanship Award.

On the boys side, Colin Hansen was chosen as an all-star from Ipswich in the 600 after a terrific time of 1:27.54 this spring.

||||

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you