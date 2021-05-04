Four from Ipswich named Cape Ann League all-stars

Four Ipswich High track and field standouts have been named Cape Ann League all-stars for the recently completed Fall 2 indoor season.
Amelia Stacy earned accolades for her performance in the 2-mile for the Tigers, where she had a personal record this season after running a 12:40.94. Teammate Olivia Novello did likewise in the 55 hurdles, where she set a new school record with a time of 8.94. Colby Filosa, who reguarly won first place in the 300 for Ipswich, was also chosen.
The Ipswich girls were also chosen as the Cape Ann League Baker division's Team Sportsmanship Award.
On the boys side, Colin Hansen was chosen as an all-star from Ipswich in the 600 after a terrific time of 1:27.54 this spring.
