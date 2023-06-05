Four seniors from the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team have been named Catholic Conference all-stars this spring.
Captain Jimmy Ayers, an attackman who leads the Eagles is goals (43) and points (59) heading into the postseason, was chosen. So was Chris Esposito, a midfielder and faceoff specialist who has won 202 draws so far this season. Midfielder Matt Morrow, who is second on the team with 34 goals, was also picked ,as was fellow middie Lucas Verrier, who has 21 goals thus far.
The Eagles (17-2 overall) are the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 tournament as they seek their third consecutive state championship. They open the playoffs Tuesday at home (5 p.m.) against the winner of Monday’s Peabody/Barnstable preliminary round contest.