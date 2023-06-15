Four local players have been selected as USA Lacrosse All-Americans for their outstanding play this season.
One player selected was Marblehead captain Connor Cronin, a midfielder who set school records for most points in a season (131) and career (269). Cronin, who had 81 goals and 50 assists this spring, led the Magicians to their best season in school history at 21-1 and helped them reach the Division 2 state semifinals for the first time ever.
Three players were chosen from St. John's Prep: Jimmy Ayers, Matt Morrow and Chris Esposito. Ayers, a two-time USA Lacrosse All-American, leads the Eagles in goals (49) and points (67) as the Eagles gear up for Saturday's Division 1 state championship. The Johns Hopkins-bound senior attackman and his team will be looking to win their third straight state crown.
A senior midfielder, Morrow is second on the Eagles in goals (38) and points (44). Esposito, a senior faceoff specialist, has won 242 of the 362 draws he's taken this season (a 67 percent success rate) while also scoring five times and adding six assists.
Those chosen as USA Lacrosse All Americans must exhibit superior skills and techniques and possess exceptional game sense and knowledge while also embodying excellent sportsmanship.
In addition, St. John's Prep senior attack Harlan Graber was named a USA Lacrosse Academic All American. He has 19 goals and seven assists this season, with six of those tallies coming in his team's four playoff games. This honor is given to those who exhibit exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represent high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.