BOSTON — The deepest top-to-bottom squad that Kristian Hanson and his St. John’s Prep hockey coaching staff have had in their 15 seasons at the school capped off a brilliant season Sunday night by putting themselves in the history books forevermore.
With senior captain Tommy Sarni having an all-time dominant performance with four goals and an assist, the Eagles scored five unanswered goals and rolled to their first Division 1 state championship in seven years with a thorough 6-2 triumph over their Catholic Conference rivals from Xaverian at TD Garden before an estimated crowd of 7,000.
"This is it for me, the cherry on top," said Sarni, who will play lacrosse at Division 1 Providence College next season, said after his final high school hockey game. "That's about the best way to go out you can ask: winning it with my boys."
Juniors Cole Blaeser and defenseman Aidan Holland scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give St. John’s (22-3, most wins in one season in school history) a lead it would never relinquish. Sarni scored late in the second period to give his team a two-goal lead, then potted a pair of empty netters to seal it.
"Surreal. Right now honestly does not feel real," Hanson said after the game. "Just so amazing."
A right wing from Lynnfield, Sarni potted his team-leading 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th goals of the season. He finished the postseason with six goals and 11 points, both team bests.
Senior goaltender Payton Palladino stopped 14 shots and top seeded St. John’s Prep successfully killed off a 5-minute major penalty late in the first period and bleeding into the second, two huge factors in the title triumph.
It marks the fourth state hockey crown for the Eagles, joining the 1979, 1985 and 2015 squads. It’s also the second under Hanson’s guidance in four trips to the final, including 2015, and the first one not decided by one goal.
"It's unbelievable. I still can't fully process it," said senior defenseman and captain Theo Vetere. "The team chemistry, one top of everything else, pushed it over the start for us. These guys are my brothers."
Second seeded Xaverian, which split its two regular season meetings with the Eagles, finished the best season in program history at 20-4.
Xaverian had taken a 2-1 lead just under two minutes into the middle stanza on a fluky play. Captain Jack Silva took a clean shot that broke through Palladino’s pads and was rolling in the blue paint when Prep defenseman Michael Shyjan got to it first. He attempted to put it under Palladino’s skate where the keeper could tie the play up, but it squirted through and enabled the Hawks’ Jake Curley to jam it into the net at the left post.
But St. John’s Prep picked up its play considerably after falling behind for only the second time this postseason and got the equalizer six-and-a-half minutes later.
Senior defenseman Theo Vetere fed the puck up to his fellow captain Pierce Blaeser, who took it down the left wing wall and fired a shot on net that Hawks netminder Brendan Flanagan (25 saves) stopped. But his younger brother, junior left wing Cole Blaeser was flying down the slot, attacked the net and roofed the rebound into the cage to tie it up at 2-2.
But there was more to come.
Back on the power play, the Eagles took the lead for good with 2:44 left in the period. Holland took a shot from the left point that Flanagan stopped, but Ben McGilvray got the rebound at the far post and threw it back to Holland at the left point. This time, he strode forward and ripped a shot that caught nothing but net, sending the faithful into a frenzy as they took the lead back.
"He's got a great shot. Aidan's like having a fourth forward out there," said Sarni.
"Aidan comes from championship pedigree," Hanson said of Holland, whose father Tiger won three state titles at Catholic Memorial defenseman from 1991-93.
Sarni gave his club a two-goal edge with a little over a minute remaining before the second intermission. Take a drop pass from Cole Blaeser in the far circle, he did a toe drag around a Hawks defenseman and wired a shot past Flanagan stick side.
"I don't know what's in the water on Spring Street," Sarni said with a laugh.
"I'm not surprised," Hanson said of Sarni's offensive explosion. "He has to be top five all time (players) I've had here. He's an athlete, he's a competitor, has a refuse to lose attitude, and a tremendous leader in the room."
St. John’s Prep got the scoring started just 3:13 into the game on the power play. Will Van Sicklin got the puck up to defenseman Aidan Holland at the top of the umbrella, and he threaded a pass of his own to captain Tommy Sarni stationed at the bottom of the right circle. On his off-wing, Sarni one-timed a shot that sailed over the shoulder of goalie Brendan Flanagan and into the top corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Undeterred, Xaverian came right back and tied the game 39 seconds later on its first shot on goal of the evening. Off an odd-man rush, Jack Silva passed the puck from right-to-left through the slot and found the stick of a streaking Braden O’Hara. The senior easily directed it past Palladino and into the Prep net, squaring things up at 1-1.
There were a number of big hits in the period, most of them delivered by St. John’s Prep. One, however, cost Cole Blaeser five minutes in the penalty box after he was whistled for elbowing O’Hara up ice with a thunderous hit just inside the Eagles’ offensive zone.
Forced to play a man down for the remainder of the opening period, the Prep’s penalty killers were aggressive to the puck and blocked several shot attempts before they got to Palladino. The senior netminder from Danvers stopped the only two pucks that came his way on the man down during the four minutes and 27 seconds before the period ended.
"Us killing that 5-minute penalty was absolutely enormous," said Hanson, lauding the PK work of defenders Holland, Jeff Melanson, Michael Shyjan and Vetere as well as forwards Jake Vana, Van Sicklin, Pierce Blaeser and Sarni. "That was the biggest 5-minute span of the game; they could've blown the game wide open. (But) our special teams were dead on tonight."
"Not scoring on that major stung for sure, not to state the obvious," said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale. "But hats off to Prep; they were the better team tonight, no question. For whatever reason, they had us off our game."
The game, the sixth of six title games played at the Garden on Sunday, began an hour and nine minutes later than its scheduled 7:45 p.m. drop.
Hanson admitted that the Eagles "embraced" being the No. 1 seed not only throughout the state playoffs, but for the majority of the regular season. Serving as the home team in the final and sitting on the Boston Bruins' bench for the first time was one reward for that.
""We were No. 1, we wanted to be No. 1, and we played like No. 1," said Hanson. "We went in there saying, 'Beat us; we're better than you.' That's probably a different approach than we've taken in the past, but this year we honestly felt no one was better than us in the state. But it's easy to say that; you have to go out and prove it on the ice. And championships are won at the Garden."
St. John’s Prep 6, Xaverian 2
Division 1 state championship at TD Garden, Boston
Xaverian 1 1 0 2
St. John’s Prep 1 3 2 6
First period: SJP, Tommy Sarni (Aidan Holland, Will Van Sicklin), ppg, 3:19; X, Braden O’Hara (Jack Silva, Jake Curley), 3:52.
Second period: X, Curley (un), 1:57; SJP, Cole Blaeser (Pierce Blaeser, Theo Vetere), 8:31; SJP, Aidan Holland (Ben McGilvray, Sarni), ppg, 12:16; SJP, Sarni (C. Blaeser), 13:51.
Third period: SJP, Sarni (Jake Vana), 13:45; SJP, Sarni (P. Blaeser), 14:10.
Saves: X, Brendan Flanagan 25; SJP, Payton Palladino 14.
Records: SJP, 22-3; X, 20-4.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN