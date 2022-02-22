BEVERLY — On the 22nd day of the second month in the year 2022, the Beverly High boys hockey team might’ve played its best period — ironically, in the second period — of the entire season.
Then they almost saw it all slip away.
But junior goalie Dylan Hunter’s 24th and final save, coming with 10 seconds to go, quelled a wild rally by visiting Nashoba as the Panthers held on for a 4-3 win Tuesday afternoon at Bourque Arena.
"We took our foot off the gas, took some penalties and let them climb back in it," said interim head coach Jim Sasso. "Nashoba's a good team, but when we have a team on the ropes like that we have to be able to put them away."
The Panthers (now 8-10-1) scored four times in less than four minutes during the middle stanza to take what seemed to be a comfortable four-goal lead. But things got a bit hairy after the visiting Wolves tallied before intermission, then got two more early in the third and were pressing for the equalizer the rest of the way.
Beverly's second line, with senior captain D.J. Bachini centering classmates Rocco Orlandella and Jeff Hallinan on his left and right flanks, respectively, had themselves an excellent middle frame. Bachini got the scoring started and assisted on both of Orlandella's forthcoming two snipes, while Hallinan picked up helpers on Bachini's goal and the first of Orlandella's. Senior defenseman Jaxon Thomas also had a pair of apples.
Beverly, which scored its four goals during a 5-shot sequence, got the first three of those by attacking the net and, in the case of the first two, as a result of rebounds. The Panthers' fourth tally, which turned out to be the game-winner, came via a pretty 2-on-1 snipe by Austin Bernard after a nice feed from captain Cam Cook. Thomas has started the odd-man rush with a clever chip off the wall.
Bernard's goal, his eighth of the season and 29th of his varsity career, was also his team-leading third game-winner of the season.
"Our forwards were able to get the puck in past their defensemen and cycle the puck down low," said Sasso. "We've been saying for a while now 'Go to the net, go to the net with your sticks down', and today they saw it works."
But as one of the top teams in the Division 3 state power rankings, Nashoba (15-3) never stopped working and were nearly rewarded for their efforts. Ryan Ruggerio's goal made it 4-1 after 30 minutes, and a power play tally by captain Billy Johns just 32 seconds into the third sliced Beverly's lead in half. When Cole Nelson beat Hunter with a blast of a shot from the far circle, the hosts' advantage was down to one with almost nine full minutes remaining in regulation.
While the Wolves kept pressuring the Panthers and pouring shots on net (12 in the third period), Hunter stood tall from there on out to give his team one of its best victories of the season.
Beverly, which appears locked into a Division 2 playoff berth, will conclude its regular season slate Thursday back at Bourque Arena (1 p.m.) against Wilmington.
Beverly 4, Nashoba 3
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Nashoba;0;1;2;3
Beverly;0;4;0;4
First period: No scoring.
Second period: B, D.J. Bachini (Jeff Hallinan, Jaxon Thomas), 4:34; B, Rocco Orlandella (Bachini, Hallinan), 7:07; B, Orlandella (Bachini), 7:21; B, Austin Bernard (Cam Cook, Thomas), 8:24; N, Ryan Ruggerio (Dillion Kelleher), 12:26.
Third period: N, Billy Johns (Joe Quinn, Kameron Pierce), ppg, :32; N, Cole Nelson (Sam Mongeon, Joe Panarelli), 6:15.
Saves: N, Jack Peterson 23, Charlie Mattocks 8; B, Dylan Hunter 24.
Records: B, 8-120-1; N, 15-3-1.