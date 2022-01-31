MIDDLETON — There are any number of reasons why a hockey team might sputter during the course of a game: an earlier-than-usual weekday start, lack of focus or hunger, sluggish play, and not bringing the same intensity as your opponents are just a few examples.
All of those applied to the St. John's Prep Eagles in the early stages of Monday afternoon's Catholic Conference tilt with Malden Catholic. But those various missteps that could've sunk the Danvers parochial school were instead reversed, thanks in part to a tried-and-true method for remedying such malaises: switching up the lines.
Sophomore right wing Jake Vana moved from the third line up to the top unit with his cousins, Pierce and Cole Blaeser. He then scored a pair of goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner, and his squad scored the final four goals of the contest in a 6-3 triumph at the Essex Sports Center.
St. John's Prep (11-2) put 45 shots on Malden Catholic goaltender Nick Hubbard, beating him twice in each of the 17-minute periods. The hosts played their best hockey over the last period-and-a-half, including outshooting the Lancers 13-3 in the third.
"We knew coming in MC would be coming at us hard, be physical and fight for pucks. We had to be ready to play, but I can't say that we were. Our focus wasn't there early," admitted Eagles head coach Kristian Hanson. "Maybe because we beat them 4-1 at their place (on Jan. 12) our guys thought it'd be easy ... but it certainly wasn't. Malden Catholic was aggressive, took an early lead, and even after we scored a few we gave that up.
"At some point," added Hanson, "the guys realized MC was here to play and win this game, and if we didn't step our game up we were in danger of losing."
So Hanson slid Vana up to play with his cousins (Vana's mom Becky is the sister of Pierce and Cole Blaeser's dad, Jack), and the produced a slick goal that helped turn the tide.
Cole took a pass and drove wide of the MC net, trailed by his brother down the left wing. As he got below the goal line, he curved back towards the cage and fed Vana for the easy tip out front.
"It was a great look by Cole," said Vana, whose two goals gave him eight on the year. "Even though we don't do those reps in practice together, Pierce, Cole and I know each other so well off the ice, and knowing what to do in those 3-on-2 situations really helped, too."
It was St. John's Prep's first game since falling to Xaverian at home five nights ago to snap a nine-game winning streak.
"(The Xaverian loss) put a sense of reality into the team that we're not going to win every game," said senior defenseman Zack Raposa, who dished out a pair of assists Monday. "We all agreed it was better to happen when it did than later in the season."
"Their transition game is so good, and we tried to defend against that. But they beat us there," said Malden Catholic head coach Chris Kuchar, formerly the bench boss at both Amesbury and Andover High.
Using an F3 up high in the neutral zone, the Lancers -- who have just five players with previous varsity experience -- were able to negate some of the Eagles' transition game early on. But then the time -- and the end result -- turned.
"We had to get pucks in deep against their transition, get it behind their defensemen so they couldn't transition and stay structurally disciplined. When we did that for the first period-and-a-half, things went well for us," said Kuchar, who said he likes what his team gives him on a nightly basis in terms of grit, passion and fight. "When we got away from that structure, it didn't.
"To win at this level, you have to be disciplined and structured. Especially against probably the top team in the state," he added. "When you get out of that structure, you're going to get beat."
Junior defenseman Aidan Holland had tied the game for St. John's midway through the period by putting a snapshot from just outside the far circle bar down.
"That goal by Aidan was big," admitted Hanson. "It felt like once we got that goal, we got the momentum back. And credit to Jake on the goal that followed for being strong on his stick and burying it."
Ever-improving sophomore winger Cam Umlah ("he's got a ton of potential," said Hanson) made it 5-3 Prep a minute-and-a-half into the third after converting a Holland feed, and junior center Jimmy Ayers scored his fourth of the season with seven minutes to go.
Malden Catholic (5-6 overall, 1-5 Catholic Conference) gave no quarter all afternoon. Taking advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, Seamus Condon tipped home a shot at the far post midway through the first period for a 1-0 lead. After St. John's tied it (Vana off a fake slapshot from Raposa) and then took the lead (Ben McGilvray after Theo Vetere batted down a puck in his own zone), the Lancers came out punching in the second.
First, Will Fosdick stormed the net and tied it up two-and-a-half minutes into the middle stanza with a rebound goal. Then, as the Prep's first power play came to an end, defenseman Trevor Strauss of Peabody hit Joe Gaffney with a long lead-in pass, and he put his breakaway shot up top past goalie Peyton Palladino (19 saves) to give Malden Catholic the lead back at 3-2.
"When you go up by a goal, the game isn't over," said Kuchar. "I give a lot of credit to St. John's Prep the way they came back. They're very well coached and capitalized off their transitions and off our mistakes ... and in this league, that's the difference between wins and losses."
This was the first of three league games for St. John's this week; they'll host St. John's of Shrewsbury Wednesday (6:40 p.m.) before traveling to UMass Boston Sunday to take on BC High (noon).
"We're still not playing a full game at our highest level of play; we need to play a more consistent game," said Hanson. "To see us pull together as a unit, get more focused and put some strong shifts together over the second half of this game, that's what we want to see all the time."
St. John's Prep 6, Malden Catholic 3
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Malden Catholic;1;2;0;3
St. John's Prep;2;2;2;6
First period: MC, Seamus Condon (Evan Foskett, Owen Keefe), ppg, 9:59; SJP, Jake Vana (Johnny Tighe, Zack Raposa), 13:07; SJP, Ben McGilvray (Theo Vetere), 15:35.
Second period: MC, Will Fosdick (John Jenkins, Anthony Ghergurvich), 2:28; MC, Joe Gaffney (Trevor Strauss), 7:36; SJP, Aidan Holland (Will Van Sicklin, Ben McGilvray), 8:45; SJP, Vana (Pierce Blaeser, Raposa), 14:32.
Third period: SJP, Cam Umlah (Holland, Rosa), 1:35; SJP, Jimmy Ayers (McGilvray, Van Sicklin), 9:58.
Saves: MC, Nick Hubbard 39; SJP, Peyton Palladino 19.
Records: SJP, 11-2; MC, 5-6.