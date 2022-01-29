Fourteen of the best high school football players on the North Shore from the 2021 season have been selected to the inaugural Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) Divisional All-State teams.
St. John's Prep quarterback Jack Perry and fellow senior Jackson Delaney, a wideout, were picked for the Division 1 All-State team. Perry broke the Eagles' single season school record for passing yardage (2,596) and touchdown passes (35) this past fall; he'll move on to play at Bates College. Delaney, who is ticketed to continue his career at Brown University, snagged 51 passes for a team-high 978 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Three members of the unbeaten Division 3 Super Bowl champion Marblehead Magicians were named to the Division 3 All-State squad. That included The Salem News' Player of the Year, senior quarterback Josh Robertson, also set new school marks for passing yardage (2,586) and touchdown passes (32) in one season as well as best completion percentage (172-of-242, 71.1 percent). He also ran for 380 yards and nine TDs.
Senior wideout James Doody was another selection from Marblehead; he pulled down 31 passes for 682 yards and seven trips to the end zone; his 22 yard-per-catch average was tops on the North Shore. Junior Connor Cronin, who blew up in the playoffs offensively, was also a star defensive back for the Magicians and chosen for that spot on the All-State team. The Salem News' Defensive Player of the Year had 96 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
In addition, two Masconomet standouts were also picked for Division 3 All-State. Junior Tyler McMahon, a stellar tight end and defensive end who wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball, was selected along with senior teammate Mat Nadworny, the team's leading rusher despite missing the season's last 2 1/2 games with injury and who dominated at linebacker, (81 tackles, 7 sacks), where he was selected for the All-State team.
Another local Super Bowl champion, back-to-back Division 5 titlist Swampscott, also had three players chosen for t24he All-State team in that division. Salem News Offensive Player of the Year Xaviah Bascon, the senior tailback who led the region in rushing yards (1,409), touchdowns (24) and total points (144). He set new Big Blue single season records in rushing yards and carries (210) while picking up 2,000 yards from scrimmage and nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards.
Senior quarterback Cam O'Brien, who threw for 1,888 yards and 21 scores and ran for another nine while starring at linebacker, was also chosen from Swampscott, as was star offensive and defensive lineman Joey Mignone.
Two of the biggest pieces of Bishop Fenwick's offensive engine this past season were also chosen for the Division 5 All-State team. Senior wide receiver Jason Romans was an easy choice, having caught 66 passes for 1,029 yards and an area-best 18 receiving scores. So was team captain and senior quarterback Steven Woods, the Crusaders' MVP who had 2,044 passing yards, completed 68 percent of his throws and had a spectacular 30-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Henry Wright, a tackling machine for Ipswich who had over 100 this past season, was picked for the Division 6 All-State team. The junior was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year in the Cape Ann League's Baker Division while also leading the Tigers in rushing yards (941) and scoring six times.
In Division 7, a fellow workhorse back and linebacking star was chosen from Hamilton-Wenham: senior captain Chris Domoracki. He finished with an amazing 136 tackles on the season, including 74 solo stops, along with 12 quarterback hurries, eight tackles-for-loss and four QB sacks. Offensively, Domoracki pounded way to 1,207 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Seven other players were named All-State Honorable Mentions in their respective divisions: St. John's Prep junior wide receivers Jesse O'Furie and Stephon Patrick (Division 1); Peabody junior quarterback Shea Lynch (Division 2); Marblehead running back/linebacker George Percy (Division 3); Swampscott senior wideout and defensive back Cole Hamernick (Division 5); and senior defensive tackle Jacob Vargus and senior wide receiver/defensive tackle Chris Faraca (Division 5), both of Bishop Fenwick.
In creating these new divisional All-State teams, the MHSFCA decided to expand their recognition of outstanding high school football student-athletes in conjunction with the new statewide divisions and tournament. The players were chosen using nominations from coaches, film review and much discussion.