The boys and girls high school tennis tournament will serve things up beginning this Friday and a number of local squads will be in contention.
A total of 14 teams (seven boys, seven girls) from the North Shore figure into the North Division brackets. Let's break it down here beginning with Division 1 North boys competition.
BOYS
North Division 1 (10 teams)
St. John's Prep (10-2) picked up the No. 4 seed here and will host No. 5 Newton South (10-4) in the sectional quarters on Friday at 3 p.m. after earning a first round bye. The draw's top seed is unbeaten Acton Boxborough (12-0), followed by No. 2 Andover (12-0) and No. 3 Lexington (13-0). It's an extremely competitive field, one that will require the Eagles to be at their very best if they want a shot at advancing.
North Division 2 (17 teams)
Marblehead (8-2) and Beverly (8-2) occupy the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, and have avoided the preliminary round as a result. The Magicians are slated to take on No. 15 Reading (4-8) in Round 1, while Beverly will take on familiar foe Masconomet (4-6), a team they beat earlier in the year, in the first round as well. Both those matches are scheduled for Friday with the higher seeds holding home court.
Medford is the top seed at 6-0, while Winchester (10-3) and Burlington (9-3) garnered Nos. 4 and 5.
North Division 3 (10 teams)
No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham (10-1), No. 6 Swampscott (8-4), No. 7 Bishop Fenwick (8-4) and No. 9 Ipswich (6-6) are all among the local teams to compete here. As the highest seed among the four, the Generals will host the Big Blue in the sectional quarters on Friday. Fenwick will try to get past No. 10 North Reading (5-6) in the first round to set up a matchup against No. 2 Lynnfield (11-0), with the winner of that one drawing the winner of H-W/Swampscott in the sectional semis.
On the other side, Ipswich will head to Cape Ann League foe Manchester Essex (8-4), the No. 8 seed, on Friday at 3:30 with top-seeded and perennial powerhouse Weston (12-0) awaiting in the quarters.
Austin Prep (12-2) and Wilmington (10-2) garnered the No. 4 and 5 seeds, respectively.
GIRLS
North Division 1
No local teams.
North Division 2 (10 teams)
The area's top squad in this bracket was unbeaten Masconomet (13-0), which garnered the No. 3 seed and will host No. 14 Gloucester (4-8) in the first round on Friday. The Chieftains were one of three teams in the bracket to finish undefeated, joining top-seeded Newburyport (12-0) and No. 2 Winchester (13-0).
Marblehead (11-2) earned the No. 4 seed and will host Reading as early as Friday. Should they win, they'd face the winner of No. 5 Burlington (10-2) and No. 12 Beverly (7-6) in the quarters.
Danvers also lies here, seizing the No. 10 seed after an 8-4 campaign. The Falcons will have their hands full against a 12-3 Concord-Carlisle squad that earned the No. 7 seed. That match is slated for Friday on the road.
North Division 3 (10 teams)
No. 4 Swampscott (10-4), No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham (8-4) and No. 7 Bishop Fenwick (7-4) will all compete in this draw. The Big Blue will take on No. 5 Lynnfield (9-4) in the quarterfinals, with a potential clash with top-seeded Manchester (12-0) in the semis. The Generals will certainly be tested against No. 3 Weston (11-3) in the quarters on the other side of the draw, while Fenwick will have to get past No. 10 Saugus (2-11) if they want a crack at No. 2 Austin Prep (11-3) in the quarters.