BURLINGTON -- The St. John's Prep lacrosse team talks about the difference between 'March plays' and 'June plays'. The former are early season chances where discretion is often the better part of valor. June plays, however, are those made after three months of practice repetition and with the utmost confidence that it'll work. While sometimes perilous, these can often be worth the risk.
Luca Winter made a June play for the Eagles Saturday afternoon, and because of that his team will now get the opportunity to defend its Division 1 state championship.
Winter, a senior long stick middie from Swampscott, scored a surprise goal from on the crease with 4:13 remaining for the first two-goal lead of the day. Teamed with five goals from junior attackman Jimmy Ayers -- four of those in the second half -- St. John's Prep scored five unanswered goals over the final seven-and-a-half minutes of play to defeat Hingham, 12-8, in a state semifinal at Victory Field.
"They showed up to fight, but we'd been preparing for this all week ... really, since January. It showed up on the field," said Winter.
Top ranked St. John's Prep (21-1) will now take on Catholic Conference rival BC High (17-5), the No. 3 seed, in a rematch of last year's state championship. The game will take place Tuesday at Worcester State University at 5 p.m.
In an epic semifinal that saw eight ties in the first 40 minutes of play, with neither squad leading by more than a goal, the Eagles finally shook free of the Harbormen (20-3) down the homestretch.
First, Ayers tied it up with his fourth goal off a quick release. Then senior captain Tommy Sarni (2 goals) uncorked a laser from the far left corner for his 41st goal this spring, providing the Eagles with a 9-8 lead with 4:28 to go.
"The whole team does their part in any win; I just had to step up on that one moment," said Ayers, who earlier had scored on a no-look, behind-the-back shot while coming out from behind the Hingham net. "I was fortunate enough to get some good looks, and people were getting out of the way in time so there were no (defensive) slides before I shot."
Winter then turned in what head coach John Pynchon called "probably the biggest play of the game' 15 seconds later when he took a pass from midfielder Lucas Verrier (goal) on the crease, turned and buried it past Hingham netminder Niko Decola (14 saves).
"I'm always ready for the ball when I'm on the crease. Just catch, aim and shoot it," said Winter. "Other teams normally don't respect me there because I'm a pole, but get it to me and I can put it in the back of the net."
"Luca's always there, and we know he can always catch and finish," added Ayers.
The momentum had clearly swung towards the Eagles at this point, and smelling blood in the water they went for the kill. Ayers came up with fifth tally (and team-leading 53rd of the season) to increase the lead to three, and senior captain Charlie Wilmot capped off the five-goal spree by hammering one home with 1:46 to go.
Chris Esposito, the team's FOGO, was brilliant while winning 21-of-23 draws while senior goaltender Teddy Cullinane came up big in the clutch, finishing with 10 saves.
"I understand possession is key in this game, and I always try to take advantage for my team," said Esposito, a sophomore from Gloucester. "Last year I was just happy to be part of the team backing up two Division 1 guys, but now I'm happy being the guy winning faceoffs for us."
Pynchon, whose team has won 16 straight games, said his team was getting "a little stale" offensively in the early going, citing 5-6 possessions where they had just one pass. Needing to move the ball better and play more freely, they did so in that decisive fourth quarter -- thanks to much better shot selection (and, as a result, a better success rate).
"Chris winning all those faceoffs is very helpful; it just gives our offense more opportunities," Pynchon said. "Luca is very gifted offensively; he knows where to be, he took his time and finished. And Jimmy ... he's just a special talent. There's a reason he's going to (Johns) Hopkins, one of the best schools in the country for lacrosse. He's an amazing competitor who works incredibly hard. Jimmy plays big in big games.
"Teddy might be the No. 1 mental goalie I've ever coached. I've never seen him get upset or frustrating," he added. "He's never visibly thinking about the last shot; he just moves on. He's brilliant, too; he'll probably be an Academic All-American."
Matt Morrow and Harlan Graber also scored for St. John's, with defenseman Connor Kelly, Ayers, Winter, Sarni and Verrier also picking up assists. Senior Christian Rooney was another defensive ace for the winners.
Fourth seeded Hingham, which lost to St. John's on its home turf three weeks earlier (13-8), turned in a brilliant performance of its own Saturday, counterpunching every time the Eagles landed a big blow. Charlie Packard, who'll take his talents to the University of Richmond, was sublime in scoring five goals. Connor Lasch, captain Henry Crean and junior Joe Hennessey also scored for the Harbormen -- with Hennessey's tally giving his club an 8-7 lead with 8:28 to go.
Now BC High is all that stands between St. John's Prep and back-to-back state titles.
"This school gave me everything," said Winter, "so it's time to pay it back with another championship."