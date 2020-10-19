GLOUCESTER -- The Gloucester High field hockey team had to dig deep to earn Monday night's win over Northeastern Conference rival Beverly.
The Fishermen dominated the ebb and flow throughout the night, but the exceptional play of Beverly goalie Julia Otterbein kept it close until the end. Eventually, though, Gloucester's constant pressure paid off with two fourth quarter goals in a 2-0 win.
Beverly fell to 0-4 on the season with the setback, while Gloucester won its second straight to move to 2-1-1.
"(Otterbein) was phenomenal, making saves all over the circle. So we had to take the ball and play it in close," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "Our goals were effort goals; they just put their heads down and drove to the net. We weren't going to score any highlight goals off of that goalie."
Otterbein, coming off of a 21-save performance over the weekend against Danvers, stopped 14 shots by Gloucester last night.
After a back-and-forth opening frame, Gloucester started to take control in the second period with constant pressure and dominant play in the midfield, led by senior captains Ella Marshall and Kelsey Lowthers. But Otterbein hung tough with several big stops. Even when she wasn't making a save she was aggressively disrupting passing lanes to prevent scoring opportunities.
"Julia has been great for us all year. She's a four-year varsity player and just keeps getting better," Beverly head coach Trish Murphy said. "She's really active in the circle and confident playing that way. She's kept us in a lot of games this year."
The teams remained scoreless until 4:43 into the fourth and final frame when Gloucester finally broke through. Freshman Abigail Lowthers slipped one just over the goal line on a scrum in front of the goal, with fellow freshman Ella Costa assisting.
The home team added an insurance goal with under a minute to play when Marshall, who was creating scoring chances all game with her speed and stick skills, put home a rebound to cap the scoring at 2-0.
Gloucester's defense was also up to the task on Monday night allowing just two shots on goalie Mia Wheeler.
"We've struggled scoring goals this season," said Murphy, whose team has just one tally in four games. "We need to find ways to generate scoring chances. We tried a different formation tonight to try to generate more scoring chances, but Gloucester played well defensively and in the midfield."
Beverly will look for its first win when it hosts 0-2 Peabody on Thursday (4 p.m.) at Forti Field.