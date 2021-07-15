Former St. John's Prep standout Chris Francoeur has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 113th Massachusetts Amateur golf championship at Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton.
Francoeur will tee off against Weston Jones of Charter Oak Country Club Friday morning at 8 a.m. in the quarterfinals. Should he prevail, he'll advance to the afternoon semifinals. A 36-hole final between match play's two remaining players will take place Saturday.
Francoeur stampeded past his round of 32 foe Thursday, Ryan Downes of GreatHorse, by taking a decisive 8 & 7 triumph. He won each of the first four holes to take a commanding lead, which grew to six by the break after he shot an electric 30 over the front nine. He picked up two more strokes on holes 10 and 11 to complete the easy victory.
Later in the day, he took down Framingham Country Club's Kyle Tibbetts, 3 & 2, in the round of 16. Francoeur went birdie-par on holes 10 and 11 to snap a tie and birdied 15 to win the match one hole later.
Swampscott's Christian Emmerich won his first match Thursday before falling in the round of 16. The Kernwood Country Club standout, Emmerich needed to go to a 19th hole to defeat Sean Fitzpatrick of George Wright GC. But the Holy Cross star was toppled by Jones in the afternoon, 2 & 1.
Veteran Frank Vana of Boxford ran into a buzzsaw in Matt Parziale in the round of 16, falling 5 & 4 to end his quest. Parziale, out of Thorny Lea, began the round eagle-birdie to take a lead he'd never relinquish. Earlier in the day Vana had taken care of business by knocking off Jonathan Hill of Granite Links GC, 3 & 2.
Peabody's George Zolotas dropped his round of 32 match to Ricky Stimets of Worcester CC, 2 up. The Tedesco standout shot out to an early lead after two holes before Stimets reversed that trend, taking a 4-stroke lead with six to play. Zolotas rallied to grab holes 13-14-15 to get with one, but ultimately couldn't pull it off.