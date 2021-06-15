Day 2 of the 111th Massachusetts Open Champion teed off on Tuesday with nearly 150 golfers vying for a spot above the cut line.
By the time the final group waltzed off the 18th green, a total of 59 individuals managed to score at or better than the qualifying score of 6-over par, advancing to the final day of competition in the process.
Just one golfer stands ahead of the rest of the field, however, as TPC Boston's Brad Adamonis came in at 6-under (66-68-134) for his opening two rounds to hold a slim one stroke lead heading into the final round on Wednesday. George Wright's Ben Spitz sits in second at 5-under (70-65-135) while both Max Theodorakis (Danbury, CT), who shared the Day 1 lead with Adamonis, and Rob Labritz (Pound Ridge, NY) came in at 4-under par.
While none of our North Shore locals managed to crack the top 10 after the first two outings, former St. John's Prep star Chris Francoeur is certainly in contention. The former University of Rhode Island standout shot an even par 70 after a 71 on Monday; he currently sits in a tie for 16th place at 1-over par.
Salem Country Club's Kirk Hanefeld also made the cut, shooting 73-72-145 (5-over) to earn a tie in 38th place, while another St. John's Prep graduate, Will Grady (Haverhill CC) joins him after going 70-75-145. As if two former Eagles making the cut wasn't impressive enough, Alex Landry (Indian Ridge) also managed to slide in, firing a 74-72-146 to narrowly advance to the final day, as did Nick Antonelli (Atkinson). The latter shot 75-71-146.
Ferncroft's Frank Dully came in at 7-over (73-74-147) to just miss; same went for Salem CC's Steven DiLisio (72-79-151). Swampscott brother's Christian and Aidan Emmerich (Kernwood) shot 12 and 13-over, respectively.
A champion will be crowned on Wednesday back at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg.